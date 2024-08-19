Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead after husband allegedly shoots her with minor present in Scottsdale residence

Aug 19, 2024

David Zhu was accused of fatally shooting his wife on Aug. 17, 2024, Scottsdale Police said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman is dead after she was allegedly shot and killed by her husband on Saturday in a Scottsdale residence, authorities said Sunday.

Scottsdale police officers arrived at the home near Shea Boulevard and 128th Street shortly after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The man, later identified as David Zhu, was taken into custody. His bond was set at $1 million.

Another woman and a minor were in the residence at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Police determined the ongoing investigation is an isolated incident with no threat to the community, Scottsdale PD Sgt. Allison Sempsis said in a press release.

No other information was available.

Woman dead after husband allegedly shoots her with minor present in Scottsdale residence