ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife at their Scottsdale home

Aug 19, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 6:58 am

Mugshot of David Zhu, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Aug. 17, 2024, at their Scotts...

David Zhu is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Aug. 17, 2024, at their Scottsdale home. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their Scottsdale home, authorities said.

The couple’s adult daughter and teenage son were home at the time of the homicide, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home near Shea Boulevard and 128th Street shortly after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Susan Yijuan Yan, 46, died after being taken to a hospital.

Her husband, David Zhu, was taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

It was an isolated incident with no threat to the community, police said.

The police department’s Crisis Intervention Services provided assistance to the family after the tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was available.

