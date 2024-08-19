Close
Weekend storm only disrupts record-breaking summer heat in Phoenix

Aug 19, 2024, 4:35 AM

Despite weekend rain, summer heat continues to plague Phoenix with record lows and highs having no end in sight.

PHOENIX — The Valley received some much needed rain over the weekend but still has not found lasting relief from record-breaking temperatures this summer.

Saturday evening to Sunday morning rainfall left most of metro Phoenix with at least 0.1 inches of coverage, according to the National Weather Service. Chandler saw roughly 0.8 inches while some parts of north Phoenix gauged as much as 1.77 inches.

However, Saturday night’s low temperature of 93 degrees had already tied the Phoenix 2023 record of 35 overnight lows in the 90s. NWS experts expect the streak to continue after Sunday’s overnight temperature is made official.

The record for consecutive days of high temperatures over 100 degrees was rewritten on Aug. 11, with 77 days overcoming the previous mark set in August 1993. With an announced Sunday high of 102 degrees, the hot spell continued at 84 days and counting with 102 being the lowest high mark of the stretch.

NWS meteorologist Isaac Smith told the Associated Press there does not seem to be any break in 100-plus degree days. The latest excessive heat warning was issued Sunday afternoon and will be in effect Monday at 10 a.m. through Tuesday at 8 p.m.

A total of 96 heat-induced deaths have been confirmed in Maricopa County this year, as of Aug. 10.

Thunderstorms are forecasted for the middle part of this week and dry conditions are expected to resume over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

