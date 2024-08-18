PHOENIX — Traffic near Black Canyon City on southbound Interstate 17 was backed up about 20 miles after a crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the left lane at milepost 246 at approximately 12:28 p.m., according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

After the crash was cleared, a disabled vehicle blocked the left lane at milepost 247 around 2:44 p.m. The backup was first reported to be about 10 miles long.

Drivers were advised to consider taking State Route 260 near Camp Verde eastbound to State Route 87 southbound.

UPDATE: Traffic is backed up about 10 miles. If you’re planning on heading this way, please consider using State Route 260 eastbound to State Route 87 southbound. pic.twitter.com/jVurY2T2La — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2024

Another detour on the west side of the backup was suggested around 5 p.m.:

West on State Route 169

West on State Route 69

South on State Route 89

East on US 60

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

No timetable was given for when traffic would clear up.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.