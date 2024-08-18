Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Interstate 17 backed up 20 miles due to crash, disabled car

Aug 18, 2024, 2:02 PM | Updated: 3:18 pm

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 were backed up 10 miles near Black Canyon City on Sunday ...

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 were backed up 10 miles near Black Canyon City on Sunday due to a crash. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic near Black Canyon City on southbound Interstate 17 was backed up about 20 miles after a crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the left lane at milepost 246 at approximately 12:28 p.m., according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

After the crash was cleared, a disabled vehicle blocked the left lane at milepost 247 around 2:44 p.m. The back up was first reported to be about 10 miles long.

Drivers are advised to consider taking State Route 260 near Camp Verde eastbound to State Route 87 southbound.

ADOT offered an additional detour route roughly two hours into the back up:
– East on State Route 169
– East on State Route 69
– South on State Route 89
– South on US 60 southbound

The northbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

