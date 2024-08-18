Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5

Aug 18, 2024, 11:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man arrested nearly two years ago and accused of fatally shooting five people.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a motion last week expressing its plans to seek capital punishment for 26-year-old James Douglas Drayton, news outlets reported. The solicitor’s office declined to comment about the decision. No trial date has been set.

Drayton was arrested in October 2022 and charged with five counts of murder and five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victims were found in a home in Inman, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg. Four were dead at the scene: Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37; James Derek Baldwin, 49; Mark Allen Hewitt, 59; and Adam Daniel Morley, 32. The fifth person shot, Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, died later at a hospital.

Drayton’s attorney, public defender Michael David Morin, declined to comment, citing the ongoing case.

At the time of Drayton’s arrest, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said that Drayton had confessed to the killings, telling police that he was high on methamphetamine and hadn’t slept for four days. Drayton handed over the gun he said he used to kill everyone in the home where he was also staying, a place people went frequently to use drugs, Wright said.

Drayton was arrested in Georgia after a crash during a police chase. He was driving a car taken from the Inman home, Wright said in 2022. Deputies in Burke County, Georgia — about 145 miles (233 kilometers) away — said they chased Drayton after he tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint and kidnap an employee.

South Carolina, one of 27 states that allow the death penalty, hasn’t performed an execution since 2011. A recent ruling by the South Carolina Supreme Court upholding the use of the firing squad, lethal injection or the electric chair, opened the door to restart executions in the state.

United States News

Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair, watches as preparations are made before the up...

Associated Press

Convention delegates will nominate Harris, again. This time, the pizzazz will be back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once more, with feeling! It’s been nearly two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris officially won the Democratic presidential nomination in an online vote, the first time a nominee was named prior to a party’s convention. But the roughly 4,700 delegates charged with picking a nominee to lead the ticket did so […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband’s property

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead. Dee Warner’s family reported her missing in April of 2021. Her husband, Dale John Warner, 56, was charged in November […]

2 hours ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Rodanthe, N.C., along...

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East Coast

Tropical Storm Ernesto churned away from Bermuda and headed further into the Atlantic but sent powerful swells rolling toward the U.S. East Coast, generating rip currents associated with at least one death and prompting many rescues. The National Weather Service posted a coastal flood advisory and warned of high risk from rip currents along the […]

2 hours ago

Fede Álvarez speaks during the Alien: Romulus World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywo...

Gayle Bass

‘Alien: Romulus’ feels like other Alien films, elevated by actor performances

"Alien: Romulus" has the feel of the earlier Alien films for terror and style. But it's the performances that elevate it.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his own life

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a reported domestic dispute in what police said was an ambush on officers by a suspect who took his own life. Two deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and immediately were fired upon from a home […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said. The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement posted on social media. Colorado […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5