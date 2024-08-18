Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his own life

Aug 18, 2024, 4:30 AM | Updated: 6:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a reported domestic dispute in what police said was an ambush on officers by a suspect who took his own life.

Two deputies responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and immediately were fired upon from a home in a subdivision in Hiram, Georgia, Major Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said during a briefing.

The male suspect also fired “a hail of bullets” at other officers but only one was shot, Henson said.

Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, died at a hospital from a gunshot wound, Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge confirmed during the briefing.

“Tonight, we’ve lost a hero,” Gulledge said, adding that “it’s going to be a tough time for all of us and all of our guys.”

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Henson said.

A woman who was involved in the domestic dispute had left but returned while police were at the scene. She also had been shot and was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital and listed in stable condition, Henson said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will oversee the investigation, Henson said, adding that it was not immediately clear if any of the officers returned fire in the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

“Unfortunately, it appears as if our deputies were ambushed,” Henson said.

He called the shooting a “tremendously tragic situation,” noting the sheriff’s office had never lost an officer in the line of duty before Saturday.

“Our hearts are broken,” Henson said. “You see us holding it together but there are going to be, there is already heartache, there is already tears.”

United States News

Fede Álvarez speaks during the Alien: Romulus World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywo...

Gayle Bass

‘Alien: Romulus’ feels like other Alien films, elevated by actor performances

"Alien: Romulus" has the feel of the earlier Alien films for terror and style. But it's the performances that elevate it.

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said. The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement posted on social media. Colorado […]

6 hours ago

Thomas Aycock, a contractor with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, drives alon...

Associated Press

A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It’s after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock’s F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades. His windshield just confirmed it: When the dew point drops in the dead […]

9 hours ago

Becky Blackburn, one of the few Democrats in Niobrara County, poses for a portrait outside her home...

Associated Press

Democrats are dwindling in Wyoming. A primary election law further reduces their influence

LUSK, Wyo. (AP) — In some far reaches of rural America, Democrats are flirting with extinction. In Niobrara County, Wyoming, the least-populated county in the least-populated state, Becky Blackburn is one of just 32 left. Her neighbors call her “the crazy Democrat,” although it’s more a term of endearment than derision. Some less populated counties […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during the second day of the Republican National Convention ...

Associated Press

Florida primary will set US Senate race but largely focus on state and local races

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Compared with the wild twists and turns of the presidential election, Florida’s primary Tuesday will be relatively tame. The only statewide race on the ballot is for the Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, who will learn who he’ll face in November. Local races will be the main motivator to […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Thousands of activists expected in Chicago for Democratic convention to call for Gaza ceasefire

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of activists are expected to converge on Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention, hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza. While Vice President Kamala Harris has energized crowds of supporters as she prepares to accept the Democratic nomination, progressive activists maintain their […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his own life