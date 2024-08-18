One teenager dead, another teen injured after crash in Phoenix
Aug 17, 2024, 10:23 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly crash that left a teenager dead, and another teen injured on a Phoenix street early on Saturday morning.
The fatal incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
After officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl and a teen boy trapped inside a vehicle that was on its side.
The girl has been identified as Anamarie Leach.
Both teenagers were removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital by paramedics. Leach later died at the hospital, but the boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary information suggests the car was moving at a high speed and going east on Encanto before Leach lost control of the car that went off the road and crashed into a chain-link fence and later into a large tree.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No additional details were released.
