Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting kills 2 and wounds 2 in Oakland, California

Aug 17, 2024, 7:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two people were shot dead and two others injured Saturday morning after a verbal altercation, San Francisco Bay Area police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of 83rd Ave. in a residential part of East Oakland just after 9 a.m. and found four victims with gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

Two of the victims died on site and two others were taken to a hospital, police said in the statement.

Several people were engaged in a verbal altercation that became deadly when one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Police are withholding names of the victims until next of kin are notified.

Oakland is a city of 400,000 that has struggled with crime and public safety.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao faces a recall election in November, as does the county’s district attorney, Pamela Price.

The home Thao shares with her partner and son was raided by the FBI in June as part of an investigation that included searches of other houses owned by a politically connected family that owns a recycling company.

Thao has said she has done nothing wrong.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Moh...

Associated Press

Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men. Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and pledging to “keep men out of women’s sports,” turned his attention to the recently concluded Olympic Games and the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. film actor and producer Harrison Ford arrives to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award...

Associated Press

Indiana Jones’ iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday. The hat featured in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” was expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

DNA search prompts arrest of Idaho murder suspect in 51-year-old cold case, California police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in California more than 50 years ago, authorities said. DNA evidence led investigators to identify Michael Eugene Mullen, 75, as a suspect in the death of Nina “Nadine” Fischer in 1973, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Possible work stoppage at Canada’s two largest railroads could disrupt US supply chain next week

DETROIT (AP) — Canada’s two largest railroads are starting to shut down their shipping networks as a labor dispute with the Teamsters union threatens to cause lockouts or strikes that would disrupt cross-border trade with the U.S. Both the Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National railroads, which haul millions of tons of freight across […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal shooting of Virginia sheriff’s deputy dies at hospital, prosecutor says

MARION, Va. (AP) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of a southwest Virginia sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another deputy earlier this month has died in a Tennessee hospital, a local prosecutor said. Timothy Wayne Goodman, 65, of North Carolina, died early Friday at Johnson City Medical Center, according to a news […]

8 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at Hendric...

Associated Press

Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day. In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Shooting kills 2 and wounds 2 in Oakland, California