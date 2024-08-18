Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound SR-87 reopened, northbound lanes remain closed at Gilbert Road

Aug 17, 2024, 5:36 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened near Gilbert Road on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes remain closed.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire, according to ADOT.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, according to authorities. The southbound lanes were closed for more than four hours.

No other information was available.

