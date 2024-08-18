PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 reopened near Gilbert Road on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes remain closed.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire, according to ADOT.

UPDATE: SR 87 southbound is now open, northbound remains closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 18, 2024

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes, according to authorities. The southbound lanes were closed for more than four hours.

No other information was available.

