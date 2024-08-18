PHOENIX — State Route 87 closed in both directions near Gilbert Road on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire, according to ADOT.

*CLOSURE* SR 87 is closed in both directions at Gilbert Rd for a vehicle fire. Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

