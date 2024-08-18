Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 87 closed in both directions at Gilbert Road

Aug 17, 2024, 5:36 PM

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 87 closed in both directions near Gilbert Road on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire, according to ADOT.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally ...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit Arizona border, hold rally in Glendale next week

Former President Donald Trump plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona and hold a rally in Glendale next week.

15 minutes ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Dead body found on railroad tracks in central Phoenix

A dead body was found on train tracks in central Phoenix on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

1 hour ago

A Silver Alert was issued for 17-year-old Destiny Robinson on Saturday. (Phoenix Police)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old Phoenix girl

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Phoenix girl on Saturday. She was last seen near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

2 hours ago

A car rolled approximately 1,000 feet down a mountain in Prescott. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Offi...

KTAR.com

Prescott woman dies after car rolls approximately 1,000 feet down cliff

A Prescott woman is dead after the car she was driving swerved left on Thumb Butte Loop Road rolled down the cliff, according to authorities. 

2 hours ago

(Adobe Stock Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police reportedly searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash with pedestrian

A search is underway for a driver who reportedly left the scene of a collision that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix early Saturday.

4 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing Phoenix street

Police are investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on a Phoenix street on Friday night.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

State Route 87 closed in both directions at Gilbert Road