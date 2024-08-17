Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men

Aug 17, 2024, 4:47 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Moh...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men.

Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and pledging to “keep men out of women’s sports,” turned his attention to the recently concluded Olympic Games and the case of two athletes who became the subject of international scrutiny regarding misconceptions about their gender.

Trump has long criticized transgender people as part of his rallies and focused specifically on transgender athletes, using language about gender identity that LGBTQ+ advocates say is wrong and harmful.

In the case of the two boxers, both Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan have faced misconceptions about their gender created by the fallout from the Olympic-banished International Boxing Association’s decision last year to disqualify both fighters from the world championships for allegedly failing an eligibility test.

Trump did not mention the athletes by name but remarked that “in the Olympics, they had two transitioned.”

“They were men. They transitioned to women, and they were in the boxing,” Trump said.

Despite being born and raised as women, Khelif and Lin found themselves in the crosshairs of Western debates about gender, sex and sports after failing the unspecified and untransparent eligibility tests for women’s competition from the now-banned International Boxing Association.

Trump and other prominent figures have complained about Khelif being allowed to compete and Trump has previously referred to Khelif as a man.

On Saturday, he did so again and in describing both athletes competing in the games as “crazy” and said, “It’s so demeaning to women.”

United States News

FILE - U.S. film actor and producer Harrison Ford arrives to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award...

Associated Press

Indiana Jones’ iconic felt fedora fetches $630,000 at auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brown felt fedora worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second installment of the Indiana Jones movies sold for $630,000 at auction, film and TV memorabilia company Propstore announced Friday. The hat featured in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” was expected to fetch between $250,000 and $500,000, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

DNA search prompts arrest of Idaho murder suspect in 51-year-old cold case, California police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in California more than 50 years ago, authorities said. DNA evidence led investigators to identify Michael Eugene Mullen, 75, as a suspect in the death of Nina “Nadine” Fischer in 1973, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Possible work stoppage at Canada’s two largest railroads could disrupt US supply chain next week

DETROIT (AP) — Canada’s two largest railroads are starting to shut down their shipping networks as a labor dispute with the Teamsters union threatens to cause lockouts or strikes that would disrupt cross-border trade with the U.S. Both the Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Canadian National railroads, which haul millions of tons of freight across […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal shooting of Virginia sheriff’s deputy dies at hospital, prosecutor says

MARION, Va. (AP) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of a southwest Virginia sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another deputy earlier this month has died in a Tennessee hospital, a local prosecutor said. Timothy Wayne Goodman, 65, of North Carolina, died early Friday at Johnson City Medical Center, according to a news […]

5 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at Hendric...

Associated Press

Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day. In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo b...

Associated Press

Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee’s store in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours’ notice before performing a free concert Friday night in the parking lot of a large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama. Hundreds of people turned out for the show in Athens, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nashville. It […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labeling the female boxers as men