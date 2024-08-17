PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on a Phoenix street on Friday night.

The fatal incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The pedestrian, whom police identified as 47-year-old Latisha Sterling, died from her injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the collision and showed no signs of impairment.

Preliminary information suggests Sterling was crossing Indian School Road, west of the intersection and not in a crosswalk, when she was struck by the vehicle heading westbound.

No additional details were released.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.