Police reportedly searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash with pedestrian
Aug 17, 2024, 4:00 PM
(Adobe Stock Photo)
PHOENIX — A search is underway for a driver who reportedly left the scene of a collision that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix early Saturday, according to abc15.com.
Police were called to the area of the crash around 1:45 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a seriously-injured man on 40th Street south of Thomas Road.
The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital.
He later died from his injuries.
Police later learned the vehicle that struck the man left the scene. A description of that vehicle was not immediately released.
