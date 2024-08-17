PHOENIX — A search is underway for a driver who reportedly left the scene of a collision that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix early Saturday, according to abc15.com.

Police were called to the area of the crash around 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a seriously-injured man on 40th Street south of Thomas Road.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the man.

Police later learned the vehicle that struck the man left the scene. A description of that vehicle was not immediately released.

