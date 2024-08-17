Suspect in fatal shooting of Virginia sheriff’s deputy dies at hospital, prosecutor says

MARION, Va. (AP) — The man charged in the fatal shooting of a southwest Virginia sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another deputy earlier this month has died in a Tennessee hospital, a local prosecutor said.

Timothy Wayne Goodman, 65, of North Carolina, died early Friday at Johnson City Medical Center, according to a news release from Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip Blevins.

Goodman had been charged with aggravated murder in the Aug. 9 death of Smyth County Deputy Hunter Reedy and with four counts of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Blevins said earlier. The other Smyth County deputy wounded was released a day after the shootings and is recovering at home, news outlets reported.

Goodman was hospitalized after also being shot in the exchange with the deputies, according to police.

Goodman’s death “concludes a significant chapter in this matter, but our commitment to supporting Deputy Reedy’s family, the other officers involved, and the entire law enforcement community is as strong as ever,” Blevins said in the release.

According to authorities, the shootings happened during a traffic stop that Reedy was involved in with police officers from Marion. A n investigation found Goodman was involved in a confrontation with Marion officers and the deputies before the shooting, according to Virginia State Police.

Reedy’s funeral was scheduled for Saturday at a church in Chilhowie. Reedy. 28, went to high school in Chilhowie and was a police officer there before joining the sheriff’s department. He was married with three children.

