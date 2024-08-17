Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Phoenix police launch website detailing incidents included in scathing DOJ report

Aug 17, 2024, 12:12 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix and its police force have launched pattern of excessive force and racial discrimination.

The website includes incident records, body camera footage and evidence in cases mentioned in the report. The city had provided federal investigators with roughly 179,000 documents and 22,000 body camera videos during their investigation.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a statement that such information is crucial for understanding the incidents that were included in the Justice Department report.

“These materials are important for our community to see, and vital for the city to analyze as we strive to be a self-assessing and self-correcting department,” Sullivan said.

City Manager Jeff Barton said the website represents a commitment to accountability and transparency and that it provides the public with access to “the facts.”

The DOJ report did not reference specific information such as incident numbers or dates, but Phoenix officials said city staff were able to identify many of the events and upload associated materials to the site.

The city’s website also includes information on what Phoenix calls its “road to reform” and what the police department is doing to reduce the number of use of force incidents.

Sullivan said the city is analyzing the 37 recommendations outlined by DOJ and comparing them to actions already taken by the police force to enhance policy, training and other systems. Part of the examination is understanding how police systems currently capture performance measures and where the department can improve.

Data will drive decisions on how to advance public safety efforts, city officials said.

Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the country. Similar DOJ investigations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Baltimore and elsewhere have found systemic problems related to excessive force and civil rights violations, some resulting in costly consent decrees that have lasted years.

Since April 2021, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says it has launched 11 pattern-or-practice investigations into law enforcement agencies. That includes the one in Phoenix as well as in Minneapolis and Louisville. It’s currently enforcing consent decrees with 12 law enforcement agencies.

AP (New)

FILE - Scholar and activist Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candida...

Associated Press

Her name was on a signature petition to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector? “I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Arizona court: Fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in abortion measure voter pamphlet

PHOENIX (AP) — An informational pamphlet for voters who will decide whether to guarantee the constitutional right to an abortion can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being,” the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The justices sided with Republican lawmakers over the proponents of the ballot measure on abortion rights. Arizona voters will […]

3 days ago

FILE - A vehicle drives along the U.S. side of the US-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Ariz. on Tuesd...

Associated Press

An immigration proposal will appear on Arizona’s November ballot, the state Supreme Court decides

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a proposal that would let local police make arrests near the state’s border with Mexico will appear on the November ballot for voters to decide. That sets up the biggest push to draw local authorities into immigration enforcement since the state’s landmark 2010 law that required […]

3 days ago

Voters walk to a voting station to cast their votes Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Guadalupe, Ariz. (AP...

Associated Press

Arizona county canvass starts recount process in tight Democratic primary in US House race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county certified its primary election results Monday, setting in motion a recount for the Democratic nomination in an open congressional district where 42 votes separate the top contenders. The certification by the five-member Maricopa County Board of Supervisors formally is known as a canvass. The largely ministerial step is […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Large desert tortoise rescued from Arizona highway after escaping from ostrich ranch 3 miles away

PICACHO, Ariz. (AP) — How long does it take a large desert tortoise to get to the other side of a southern Arizona highway? It’s still a mystery, after a state Department of Public Safety trooper recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross Interstate 10 near Picacho. A motorist contacted […]

6 days ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse,...

Associated Press

Large geological feature known as the ‘Double Arch’ and the ‘Toilet Bowl’ collapses in southern Utah

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A large geological feature in southern Utah known as the “Double Arch,” the “Hole in the Roof” and sometimes the “Toilet Bowl” has collapsed, National Park Service officials said Friday. No injuries were reported. The popular arch in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area fell Thursday, and park rangers suspect changing […]

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Phoenix police launch website detailing incidents included in scathing DOJ report