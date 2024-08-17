Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Shooting reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland between guards and passing vehicle

Aug 17, 2024, 9:27 AM

FILE - A pedestrian passes the main gate at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb....

FILE - A pedestrian passes the main gate at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with a person or people who opened fire at an entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the base.

No injuries were reported after the guards returned fire after gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle at a base entrance around 4:30 a.m., public affairs chief Stefanie Antosh told the San Antonio Express-News.

It was not known how many rounds were fired, how many shooters there were, or what their motive was, Antosh said.

“We don’t know what, if anything, started it,” Antosh said. “But it wasn’t an active threat to the installation, and there is no active threat to the installation.”

Antosh did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press for more information.

The entrance was closed for several hours after the shooting, but the base was not locked down, according to Antosh.

San Antonio police also responded to the shooting and helped collect evidence.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone calls and an email for information.

In addition to Lackland, Joint Base San Antonio includes Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and the Camp Bulllis training camp.

Lackland is home to more than 24,000 active duty members and 10,000 Department of Defense civilians, according to the base website. It includes the 37th Training Wing; 149th Fighter Wing; 59th Medical Wing; the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency; 24th Air Force Wing, 67th Network Warfare Wing; the Cryptologic Systems Group; the National Security Agency; and 70 associated units.

