Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ernesto still affects US beaches with rip currents, house collapse

Aug 17, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Even with the storm hundreds of miles offshore, Hurricane Ernesto was still being felt Saturday along much of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, with dangerous rip currents forcing public beaches to close during one of the final busy weekends of the summer season.

The storm’s high surf and swells also contributed to damage along the coast, including the collapse of an unoccupied beach house into the water along North Carolina’s narrow barrier islands.

Hurricane specialist Philippe Papin from the National Hurricane Center said Ernesto, which made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday, remains a “pretty large” hurricane with a “large footprint of seas and waves” affecting the central Florida Atlantic coastline all the way north to Long Island in New York.

“That whole entire region in the eastern U.S. coastline are expecting to have high seas and significant rip current threats along the coast,” Papin said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes rip currents as “powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water” that move at speeds of up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) per second.

In New York City, officials closed ocean-facing beaches for swimming and wading in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday and Sunday, citing National Weather Service predictions of a dangerous rip current threat with possible ocean swells of up to 6 feet (1.8 meters). Lifeguards were still on hand, patrolling the beaches and telling people to stay out of the water.

“New Yorkers should know the ocean is more powerful than you are, particularly this weekend,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “Do not risk your life, or the lives of first responders, by swimming while our beaches are closed.”

The National Weather Service also warned of the potential for dangerous rip currents along popular Delaware and New Jersey beaches, and as far north as Massachusetts, urging swimmers to take “extreme caution” over the weekend.

Further south along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the National Park Service confirmed the collapse of the house early Friday night in Rodanthe, one of several communities on Hatteras Island. No injuries were reported, the park service reported.

A park service news release said other homes in and near Rodanthe appeared to have sustained damage.

The park service said Friday’s event marks the seventh such house collapse over the past four years along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a 70-mile stretch of shoreline from Bodie Island to Ocracoke Island that’s managed by the federal government. The sixth house collapsed in June.

The low-lying barrier islands are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both the Pamlico Sound and the sea as the planet warms. Rising sea levels frustrate efforts to hold properties in place.

The park service urged visitors this weekend to avoid the Rodanthe beaches and surf, adding that dangerous debris may be on the beach and the water for several miles. A portion of national seashore land north of Rodanthe also was closed to the public. Significant debris removal wasn’t expected until early next week after the elevated sea conditions subside, the park service said.

The National Weather Service issued coastal flooding and high surf advisories for the Outer Banks through early Monday. It also warned this weekend of rip currents and large waves, reaching north into Virginia and Maryland beaches.

In Bermuda, tens of thousands of utility customers lost power on the island as the category 1 storm arrived, with several inches of rain predicted that would cause dangerous flash flooding.

__

Haigh reported from Norwich, Connecticut, and Robertson reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. AP Radio reporter Jackie Quinn in Washington also contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - Keith Urban performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo b...

Associated Press

Keith Urban plays free pop-up concert outside a Buc-ee’s store in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Country singer Keith Urban gave just a few hours’ notice before performing a free concert Friday night in the parking lot of a large convenience store and gas station in north Alabama. Hundreds of people turned out for the show in Athens, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Nashville. It […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit: Kansas school employee locked teen with Down syndrome in closet, storage cage

An employee of a rural Kansas school district repeatedly shoved a teenager with Down syndrome into a utility closet, hit the boy and once photographed him locked in a cage used to store athletic equipment, a lawsuit claims. The suit filed Friday in federal court said the paraprofessional assigned to the 15-year-old sent the photo […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber in Washing...

Associated Press

Ex-Rep. George Santos expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in fraud case, AP source says

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.  — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case, according to a person familiar with the matter. Santos, a Republican from New York, is expected to enter the plea at a court hearing planned for Monday on Long Island, the person said. […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man sentenced to 7 years in arson, antisemitic graffiti cases

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to seven years in connection with an arson and antisemitic graffiti last year, authorities said. Ocean County prosecutors said Ron Carr, 35, of Manchester Township was sentenced Friday on guilty pleas to arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief. The seven-year, five-year and 18-month […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A pedestrian passes the main gate at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Wednesday, Feb....

Associated Press

Shooting reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland between guards and passing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — U.S. Air Force security guards exchanged gunfire with a person or people who opened fire at an entrance to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland early Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the base. No injuries were reported after the guards returned fire after gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle at a base […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaks during the Rep...

Associated Press

Harris to meet with Teamsters, but union president isn’t invited to speak at Democratic convention

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the Teamsters will host Vice President Kamala Harris for a roundtable discussion in the near future, but union President Sean O’Brien has yet to get an invitation to speak at next week’s Democratic National Convention. Kara Deniz, a spokeswoman for the 1.3 million member union, said in an email Friday […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ernesto still affects US beaches with rip currents, house collapse