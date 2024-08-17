Westbound US 60 reopens near Mesa Drive after crash

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the US 60 were reopened at Mesa Drive following a crash on Friday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 180, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the left and center lanes were blocked and reopened at approximately 9:29 p.m. The closure lasted about 45 minutes.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

US 60 westbound near Mesa Dr: A crash is blocking the left and center lanes. pic.twitter.com/cPWRxkcpgb — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 17, 2024

Drivers were told to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

