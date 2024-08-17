Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound US 60 reopens near Mesa Drive after crash

Aug 16, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

The westbound lanes of the US 60 at Mesa Drive were closed due to a crash on Friday night.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the US 60 were reopened at Mesa Drive following a crash on Friday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 180, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the left and center lanes were blocked and reopened at approximately 9:29 p.m. The closure lasted about 45 minutes.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected by the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

