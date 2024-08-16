Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Aug 16, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

United States News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

What is ‘price gouging’ and why is VP Harris proposing to ban it?

With inflation and high grocery prices still frustrating many voters, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday proposed a ban on “price gouging” by food suppliers and grocery stores, as part of a broader agenda aimed at lowering the cost of housing, medicine, and food. It’s an attempt to tackle a clear vulnerability of Harris’ head-on: […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pharmacist blamed for deaths in US meningitis outbreak will plead no contest in Michigan case

DETROIT (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak has agreed to plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to an email sent to families and obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The deal with Glenn Chin calls for a 7 1/2-year […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Navy helicopter crew members injured in Nevada training mishap released from hospital

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Ten U.S. Navy crew members injured Thursday during a routine helicopter training in the northern Nevada desert were released from a Reno hospital Friday. The Navy is investigating the cause of the “mishap” involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters training at Naval Air Station Fallon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of […]

46 minutes ago

A large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and politician Congressman John Lewis is inst...

Associated Press

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A large bronze statue of the late civil rights icon leader and Georgia congressman John Lewis was installed Friday, at the very spot where a contentious monument to the confederacy stood for more than 110 years in the town square before it was dismantled in 2020. Work crews gently rested the […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Discarded gender and diversity books trigger a new culture clash at a Florida college

When hundreds of books got hauled away in a dumpster from the library of the New College of Florida on Thursday, the tiny liberal arts college with a governing board dominated by appointees of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis once again found itself at the center of the state’s culture wars. “We abolished the gender studies […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist, known for winning and swagger, dies in plane crash

Scott Bloomquist, a dirt track race car driver who was known for his bravado and for being one of the sport’s best, died Friday in a plane crash on his family’s farm in Mooresburg, Tennessee, friends and local officials said. Bloomquist, 60, stood out with his long hair and a race car that was emblazoned […]

53 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows