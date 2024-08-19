Goodyear explores partnership for $130 million sports complex

The city of Goodyear is looking for a long-term partner to develop and operate a massive sports center that could be used by residents and host sports teams for tournaments.

Goodyear issued a request for information for companies or organizations that could partner with the city in the design, construction, finance and operation of the project. The application closes Sept. 6.

The proposed area spans 130 acres along a large stretch of Interstate 10 on each side of Litchfield Road on city-owned land.

It is being envisioned for 15 soccer and multi-use turf fields, 48 pickleball courts, walking trails, parking, bathrooms, maintenance facilities and water storage. Goodyear could also consider other recreational uses for the site.

“The overall vision for the premier sports complex is to serve as a community asset by providing the ultimate destination for competitive play attracting teams and users from across the country as well as providing amenity access to residents,” city of Goodyear documents noted.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

