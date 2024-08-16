Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New Jersey governor’s former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November election

Aug 16, 2024, 10:38 AM

George Helmy speaks during a news conference after being announced to take the U.S. Senate seat tha...

George Helmy speaks during a news conference after being announced to take the U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Senator Bob Menendez, in Newark, New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday tapped his former chief of staff to temporarily replace convicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and said he will appoint whoever wins the post in November as soon as election results are certified.

Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw are competing in the race. Murphy said that he spoke to both about his plans.

“I expressed to them that this approach will allow the democratically chosen winner of this year’s election to embark on the smallest possible transition into office so they can provide the best possible representation for the people of New Jersey,” Murphy said at a news conference outside his office.

Former chief of staff George Helmy promised during Friday’s announcement to resign after the election.

Helmy’s appointment underscored Murphy’s decision to not appoint Kim, who is in a strong position in the November election. Kim and first lady Tammy Murphy were locked in a primary struggle for the Senate seat earlier this year before Tammy Murphy dropped out, citing the prospects for a negative, divisive campaign.

“A lot of the press — and I’m not accusing anybody of this — would imply there’s some sort of middle school drama with me and Andy Kim, which is just not true,” Murphy said.

The stakes in the Senate election are high, with Democrats holding on to a narrow majority. Republicans have not won a Senate election in Democratic-leaning New Jersey in over five decades.

Helmy’s appointment won’t take effect until after Menendez’s resignation on Aug. 20. The governor said he picked Helmy because he understands the role after serving as an aide to New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and former New Jersey U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

Murphy also praised Helmy’s work as his top aide, and the two embraced briefly after Helmy spoke.

“Here in New Jersey, we do not reward leaders when they violate the public trust,” Murphy said, referring to Menendez, who was convicted last month on charges that he sold the power of his office to three New Jersey businessmen who sought a variety of favors. “We replace them with public servants who are worthy of high office.”

Helmy, 44, served as Murphy’s chief of staff from 2019 until 2023 and currently serves as an executive at one of the state’s largest health care providers, RWJBarnabas Health. He previously served as Booker’s state director in the Senate. The son of Egyptian parents who immigrated to New Jersey, Helmy attended public schools in New Jersey and then Rutgers University.

Helmy said he had never sought and would never seek elected office and would focus on serving the public during his short stint in the Senate.

“New Jersey deserves its full voice and representation in the whole of the United States Senate,” he said.

Menendez, 70, used his influence to meddle in three different state and federal criminal investigations to protect the businessmen, prosecutors said. They said he helped one bribe-paying friend get a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund and another keep a contract to provide religious certification for meat bound for Egypt.

He was also convicted of taking actions that benefited Egypt’s government in exchange for bribes, including providing details on personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, ghostwriting a letter to fellow senators regarding lifting a hold on military aid to Egypt. FBI agents found stacks of gold bars and $480,000 hidden in Menendez’s house.

Menendez denied all of the allegations.

“I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country,” he said after his conviction. “I have never, ever been a foreign agent.”

Menendez said in a letter to Murphy last month that he’s planning to appeal the conviction but will step down on Aug. 20, just over a month after the jury’s verdict.

Numerous fellow Democrats had urged Menendez to resign, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Murphy had urged the Senate to expel Menendez if he didn’t quit. Only 15 senators have ever been expelled. Sen. William Blount, of Tennessee, was ousted in 1797 for treason. The other 14 were expelled in 1861 and 1862 for supporting Confederates during the Civil War.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Certification of the results is set for Nov. 27, according to the governor’s office.

United States News

Associated Press

Federal court strikes down Missouri investment rule targeted at `woke politics’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Missouri investment regulations that Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had touted as way to expose financial institutions that “put woke politics ahead of investment returns.” The Missouri regulations, issued by Ashcroft’s office, infringed on the free speech rights of investment professionals and are […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts governor says deals have been reached to keep some threatened hospitals open

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday that deals have been reached in principle to transition operations at four hospitals operated by Steward Health Care to new operators. The Healey administration will take control of a fifth hospital through eminent domain to help transition it to a new owner. The Dallas-based company announced […]

38 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during an event on combating a...

Associated Press

Bibles, cryptocurrency, Truth Social and gold bars: A look at Trump’s reported sources of income

Former President Donald Trump owns more than $1 million worth of cryptocurrency and up to $250,000 in gold bars along with the portfolio of golf courses and real estate properties that have made him a billionaire, according to newly released financial disclosures. The details come from documents filed by Trump as part of his Republican […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - This August 2017 family photo shows Austin Hunter Turner with his mother, Karen Goodwin, and...

Associated Press

Tennessee family’s lawsuit says video long kept from them shows police force, not drugs, killed son

A mother whose son was having a seizure in his Tennessee apartment said in a federal lawsuit that police and paramedics subjected the 23-year-old to “inhumane acts of violence” instead of treating him, then covered up their use of deadly force. The death of Austin Hunter Turner was one of more than 1,000 nationally that […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rail bridge collapses on US-Canada border

FORT FRANCES, Ont. (AP) — A century-old rail lift bridge that crosses the U.S.-Canada border near the cities of International Falls, Minnesota, and Fort Frances, Ontario, has collapsed, and it’s unclear when the area will reopen to water traffic along the Rainy River. No trains were involved, and no one was injured in Wednesday’s collapse, […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man didn’t know woman he fatally shot in restaurant drive-thru before killing himself, police say

STOW, Ohio (AP) — A man who got out of his car in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant in Ohio and fatally shot a woman in another vehicle before turning the gun on himself did not know the woman, police said. A motive for the shooting may never be known, Stow police Chief […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

New Jersey governor’s former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November election