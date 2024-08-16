Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man shot by police at mobile home park in Tempe

Aug 16, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 9:29 am

File photo of a Tempe Police Department vehicle. Tempe police were involved in a shooting at mobile...

Tempe police were involved in a shooting at a mobile home park on Aug. 16, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Tempe Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was shot by police at a Tempe mobile home park Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10.

“While this is still a very active scene we can confirm no officers were injured and the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting is an adult male,” the Tempe Police Department said in a post to X at 9:15 a.m.

No information about the man’s condition or what led up to the shooting was made available.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

This is a developing story.

