PHOENIX — A man was shot by police at a Tempe mobile home park Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at The Meadows mobile home park at Southern Avenue and Potter Drive, just west of Interstate 10.

“While this is still a very active scene we can confirm no officers were injured and the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting is an adult male,” the Tempe Police Department said in a post to X at 9:15 a.m.

No information about the man’s condition or what led up to the shooting was made available.

Police said there was no threat to the community.

This is a developing story.

