Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris aims to blunt Trump’s economic attacks by proposing new tax breaks in a bid to lower costs

Aug 16, 2024, 4:05 AM

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets attendees after speaking about ...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets attendees after speaking about the administration's efforts to lower prescription drug costs during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is promoting a broad set of economic proposals that would offer new tax breaks and lower the cost of living for Americans, aiming to address the financial concerns that are at the top of the mind for voters and that Republican Donald Trump is trying to lay at her doorstep.

Harris will be in the battleground state of North Carolina on Friday to lay out her plans, including a proposal for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries. She also is proposing $25,000 in down payment help for certain first-time homebuyers and tax incentives for builders of starter homes, among other things.

Harris is calling for tax breaks aimed at families, as well as middle- and lower-income people. She would expand the child tax credit to up to $3,600 — and $6,000 for children in their first year of life. Harris would expand the earned income tax credit to cover people in lower-income jobs without children, which the campaign estimates would cut their effective tax rate by $1,500.

Harris also wants to lower health insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act.

Many of the changes would require congressional approval, far from a given in the current political environment.

Harris is trying to blunt Trump’s attacks on her as “a radical California liberal who broke the economy,” as he put in during a speech Thursday at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he displayed popular grocery store items meant to represent the high cost of food.

Year-over-year inflation has reached its lowest level in more than three years, but food prices are still 21% above where they were three years ago. A Labor Department report this week showed that nearly all of July’s inflation reflected higher rental prices and other housing costs, a trend that, according to real-time data, is easing. As a result, housing costs should rise more slowly in the coming months, contributing to lower inflation.

Harris’ grocery pricing proposal would instruct the Federal Trade Commission to penalize “big corporations” that engage in price spikes and singles out a lack of competition in the meat-packing industry for driving up meat prices.

Polls show that Americans are more likely to trust Trump over Harris when it comes to handling the economy: Some 45% say Trump is better positioned to handle the economy, while 38% say that about Harris. About 1 in 10 trust neither Harris nor Trump to better handle the economy, according to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

Riding a resurgence of enthusiasm since the Democrats’ campaign reboot, Harris has embarked on a battleground state blitz in recent weeks that has broadened the number of races viewed as competitive by strategists. In North Carolina, Democrats are navigating renewed energy with caution in an economically dynamic state that hasn’t been won by a Democratic presidential candidate since Barack Obama in 2008.

North Carolina has been a hot spot for visits from Biden and Harris this year. After Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, Raleigh was the first city where he held a rally in an attempt to reenergize Democratic voters. Harris also made two North Carolina stops — in Greensboro and Fayetteville — in the weeks leading up to Biden’s decision to drop out of the race.

“When it comes to North Carolina, we went from a situation where Joe Biden was almost surely going down in defeat here, whereas Kamala Harris has a very real chance of winning,” North Carolina State University political science professor Steven Greene said.

Dan Kanninen, battleground states director for the Harris campaign, said North Carolina “is as likely as any of those states to be the tipping point state, so we’ve invested in it heavily since the beginning.”

Harris is trying to strike a balance in defining her own image and economic agenda while still giving credit for the Biden administration’s track record.

Biden was asked Thursday whether he thought Harris would distance herself from his economic record. “She’s not going to,” he said.

In their first joint speaking event since Biden dropped out, he and Harris were in Maryland on Thursday where they showcased successful negotiations to lower prices for Medicare recipients on 10 prescription drugs. The shift was enabled by a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling law largely focused on climate and health care policy.

During the event, Harris praised Biden and said “few leaders in our nation have done more” to make health care affordable. The president critiqued large pharmaceutical companies and argued that Trump is “fighting to get rid of what we just passed.”

Biden echoed some of the policies being proposed by Harris as he made the case for his economic legacy.

“I have no problem with companies making money, but not with price gouging,” Biden said. “I thank God that in the last three months that I am president of the United States I was able to finally get done what I tried to get done when I was a young senator.”

___

Brown reported from Washington.

United States News

Associated Press

Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van earlier this week was captured Friday at a North Carolina hotel, the state corrections department said. Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, North Carolina, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washin...

Associated Press

Why the progressive ‘Squad’ is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The so-called “Squad” — a group of progressive lawmakers in the House — is set to shrink next year after two members suffered primary defeats this election cycle following an unprecedented deluge of special interest spending. The primary losses for Reps. Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York came […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris is reflected in a table as she speaks while meeting with state ...

Associated Press

What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Harris shifted positions on them

WASHINGTON (AP) — As California’s attorney general, Kamala Harris successfully defended the death penalty in court, despite her past crusade against it. As a new senator, she proposed to abolish cash bail — a reversal from when she chided San Francisco judges for making it “cheaper” to commit crimes by setting bail amounts too low. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Praise for Hungary and people having more children: Takeaways from Vance’s statements on birth rates

One of the catchphrases of this election came from a moment three years ago when Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance mocked Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats he accused of being anti-family and called them “childless cat ladies.” The Harris campaign and her Democratic allies seized on the comments to brand the Trump-Vance […]

6 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event at VFW Post ...

Associated Press

Beyond ‘childless cat ladies,’ JD Vance has long been on a quest to encourage more births

MIAMI (AP) — Five summers ago, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance — then a 34-year-old memoirist and father of a 2-year-old boy — took the stage at a conservative conference and tackled an issue that would become a core part of his political brand: the United States’ declining fertility rate. “Our people aren’t having […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Matthew DePerno listens to Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump,...

Associated Press

Prominent 2020 election denier seeks GOP nod for Michigan Supreme Court race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Donald Trump ally who faces felony charges of trying to illegally access and tamper with voting machines is seeking the Republican nomination for the highest court in Michigan, an epicenter of efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In June, attorney Matthew DePerno announced his intent to run for the state […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Harris aims to blunt Trump’s economic attacks by proposing new tax breaks in a bid to lower costs