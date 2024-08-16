Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say

Aug 16, 2024, 2:59 AM | Updated: 3:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport van earlier this week was captured Friday at a North Carolina hotel, the state corrections department said.

Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, North Carolina, where he was being taken for a medical appointment. He freed himself from his leg restraints and fled into the woods with handcuffs on, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

The department said in a news release that Alston was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. at a hotel in Kannapolis, near Charlotte, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southwest of Hillsborough.

It said Alston will be charged with felony escape from prison, and was being taken to a high security unit in the state prison system.

The department said that a woman described as an acquaintance of Alston’s was arrested shortly afterward in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive.

United States News

FILE - Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Oct. 20, 2023, in Washin...

Associated Press

Why the progressive ‘Squad’ is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The so-called “Squad” — a group of progressive lawmakers in the House — is set to shrink next year after two members suffered primary defeats this election cycle following an unprecedented deluge of special interest spending. The primary losses for Reps. Cori Bush in Missouri and Jamaal Bowman in New York came […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris is reflected in a table as she speaks while meeting with state ...

Associated Press

What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Harris shifted positions on them

WASHINGTON (AP) — As California’s attorney general, Kamala Harris successfully defended the death penalty in court, despite her past crusade against it. As a new senator, she proposed to abolish cash bail — a reversal from when she chided San Francisco judges for making it “cheaper” to commit crimes by setting bail amounts too low. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Praise for Hungary and people having more children: Takeaways from Vance’s statements on birth rates

One of the catchphrases of this election came from a moment three years ago when Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance mocked Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats he accused of being anti-family and called them “childless cat ladies.” The Harris campaign and her Democratic allies seized on the comments to brand the Trump-Vance […]

6 hours ago

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign event at VFW Post ...

Associated Press

Beyond ‘childless cat ladies,’ JD Vance has long been on a quest to encourage more births

MIAMI (AP) — Five summers ago, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance — then a 34-year-old memoirist and father of a 2-year-old boy — took the stage at a conservative conference and tackled an issue that would become a core part of his political brand: the United States’ declining fertility rate. “Our people aren’t having […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Matthew DePerno listens to Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump,...

Associated Press

Prominent 2020 election denier seeks GOP nod for Michigan Supreme Court race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Donald Trump ally who faces felony charges of trying to illegally access and tamper with voting machines is seeking the Republican nomination for the highest court in Michigan, an epicenter of efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In June, attorney Matthew DePerno announced his intent to run for the state […]

6 hours ago

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)...

Associated Press

Japan stocks lift Asian market higher after US retail data boost Wall Street

Japanese stocks led the gains in Asian markets Friday after Wall Street rallied to one of its best days of the year as data showed the U.S. economy is holding up better than expected, with particular credit going to the country’s shoppers. U.S. futures were higher while oil prices dropped. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Prisoner serving life for murder who escaped in North Carolina has been caught, authorities say