Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The collapse of an iconic arch in Utah has some wondering if other famous arches are also at risk

Aug 15, 2024, 9:02 PM

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse,...

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse, Friday, August 9th, 2024, in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah. (Jacob E. Ohlson/National Park Service via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jacob E. Ohlson/National Park Service via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A common line of questions has emerged from visitors to Utah’s Arches National Park in the week since an iconic rock arch at Lake Powell known as the “Toilet Bowl” collapsed.

Are these arches also at risk of falling soon? What are you doing to prevent their collapse?

The answers: They might be, and nothing, said Karen Garthwait, spokesperson for Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

“Our mission is not to freeze time and preserve these structures exactly as they are,” she said. “Our mission is to preserve the natural processes that create these structures, which of course, is the same process that will eventually undo them as well.”

When the geological formation formally named “Double Arch” crumbled last Thursday at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, it served as a sad reminder to many that arches are not guaranteed to stand forever. All arches have a lifespan, which scientists are trying to avoid shortening — or extending.

Experts say human activity has sped up erosion within the last hundred years, making arches susceptible to crumbing at any given time. But when exactly they might fall can be tough to predict.

The outward appearance of an arch gives little indication of its stability. Those that appear most sturdy can have internal cracks, while others that appear to defy gravity may better withstand the elements.

Southern Utah’s sandstone bedrock is strong enough to support the weight of large arches — one of the sturdiest shapes found in nature — but soft enough to be sculpted over time by wind, water and gravity, according to the Utah Geological Survey. The region’s semi-arid climate also plays an important role in forming and sustaining the sandstone wonders.

While the National Park Service is not physically fortifying arches — it abandoned a plan to coat one in plastic in the 1940s — it has enacted strict policies to limit human impact on the natural structures.

As recently as two decades ago, parkgoers could be seen walking on top of some arches and hanging on them for photos. A climber even scaled Delicate Arch, the most widely recognized of Utah’s more than 6,000 arches, leaving rope grooves in the sandstone that Garthwait said can still be seen today. The ascent led park officials to reword regulations in 2006 to make clear that climbing arches is prohibited.

At Lake Powell, a large reservoir on the border of Utah and Arizona, families frequently climbed the now-fallen arch and plunged into a swimming hole below. Park rangers and geologists suspect a combination of regular foot traffic and changing water levels contributed to the arch’s demise. The reservoir’s water levels have been declining due to drought and climate change since 2001, according to the National Park Service.

“Some people have the sense that rock is strong and humans don’t affect it,” said Jeff Moore, a geology and geophysics professor at the University of Utah. “When these kinds of collapse happen, it’s a reminder that arches are really fragile. Subtle changes can make a difference.”

Moore has led research projects that measure the seismic activity beneath Utah’s arches and use civil engineering principles to assess their structural health. The rock formations are constantly vibrating, he said, and human-made energy sources such as trains, trucks and helicopters are increasing those vibrations, placing stress on the arches and accelerating crack growth.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed air restrictions last year for helicopters flying near Utah’s Rainbow Bridge National Monument — one of the world’s largest known natural bridges — to avoid vibration-induced damage in light of Moore’s research.

Humans have dramatically changed the vibration landscape within the last century, he said, and more arches could soon fall as a result.

“This is a really rapid change in the lifespan of an arch,” Moore said. “Geology moves slowly. Humans have arrived quickly and, in some places, are making dramatic changes in the environment.”

A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation facility in western Colorado that removes salt water from the Colorado River system and injects it deep into the ground has also been linked to earthquakes near Utah national parks. The site was temporarily closed after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded there in 2019 but has since resumed operations at a reduced rate.

For Richard Beckman, president of the Natural Arch and Bridge Society, knowing that some of the world’s most iconic arches might fall in his lifetime adds a sense of urgency to visit them before they’re gone.

“It’s like losing an old friend,” Beckman said. “I’m sad to see them go, but I’m hurt more by the arches that collapsed that I never saw in person. We don’t know how long they’re going to last, so you have to go appreciate them.”

United States News

FILE - Resorts World Las Vegas is shown under construction, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Nevad...

Associated Press

Nevada gaming regulators accuse Resorts World casino of accommodating illegal gambling

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a disciplinary complaint Thursday alleging that one of the largest casinos on the Las Vegas Strip welcomed illegal bookmaking, people with a history of gambling-related felony convictions and individuals linked to organized crime. Many of the allegations against Resorts World Las Vegas centered on Mathew […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A TikTok sign is displayed on their building in Culver City, Calif., March 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

TikTok compares itself to foreign-owned American news outlets as it fights forced sale or ban

TikTok on Thursday pushed back against U.S. government arguments that the popular social media platform is not shielded by the First Amendment, comparing its platform to prominent American media organizations owned by foreign entities. Last month, the Justice Department argued in a legal brief filed in a Washington federal appeals court that neither TikTok’s China-based […]

2 hours ago

People stand on the beach following an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024. Police ...

Associated Press

UN takes key steps toward Somalia’s takeover of its own security

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize the African Union to maintain its peacekeeping operation in Somalia until the end of the year, while also calling for plans for a successor mission, a key step toward the country’s takeover of its own security. The British-sponsored resolution authorizes the AU […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

Associated Press

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will lose same amount of Colorado River water next year as in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will continue to live with less water next year from the Colorado River after the U.S. government on Thursday announced water cuts that preserve the status quo. Long-term challenges remain for the 40 million people reliant on the imperiled river. The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A planned float in NYC’s India Day Parade is anti-Muslim and should be removed, opponents say

NEW YORK (AP) — A float in Sunday’s upcoming India Day Parade in New York City that celebrates a Hindu temple built over a razed mosque in India is being criticized as anti-Muslim. The Indian American Muslim Council and other faith-based groups have called on parade organizers to remove a float featuring the Ram Mandir, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Newly identified remains of missing World War II soldier from Oregon set to return home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a missing World War II soldier from Oregon have been identified and are set to return to the state for burial, federal authorities announced Thursday. The remains of U.S. Army Private William Calkins were identified after being exhumed along with other unknown soldiers buried at the Manila American Cemetery […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

The collapse of an iconic arch in Utah has some wondering if other famous arches are also at risk