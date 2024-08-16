Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

UN takes key steps toward Somalia’s takeover of its own security

Aug 15, 2024, 6:54 PM

People stand on the beach following an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024. Police ...

People stand on the beach following an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024. Police in Somalia said Saturday that many people died and several others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize the African Union to maintain its peacekeeping operation in Somalia until the end of the year, while also calling for plans for a successor mission, a key step toward the country’s takeover of its own security.

The British-sponsored resolution authorizes the AU to continue to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police, for the transitional peacekeeping mission known as ATMIS until Dec. 31. It requests the U.N. political mission in Somalia to continue providing logistical support to the African peacekeepers.

Deputy British ambassador James Kariuki told the council after the vote that “the resolution comes at a critical moment in Somalia’s security transition.”

ATMIS will draw down by the end of the year, and the African Union Peace and Security Council has endorsed the formation of a successor mission, he said.

The Security Council welcomed an Aug. 1 communique from the AU council with its proposal for an AU-led peace support operation to replace ATMIS.

The resolution asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the head of the AU Commission, in consultation with Somalia and key international parties, to report to the Security Council on the design for the successor mission by Nov. 15.

Financing the new mission is a key issue and the resolution requests an update on the estimated costs and resources needed by Oct. 11.

To maintain momentum on the security transition, the resolution encourages Somalia to continue developing and implementing its Security Sector Development Plan so the country “can eventually assume full responsibility for, and ownership of, its security.”

Somalia plunged into civil war after feuding clan-based warlords toppled dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. The Horn of Africa nation established a functioning transitional government in 2012 and has been working to rebuild stability in the face of extremist attacks and growing piracy.

The al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab intensified attacks on Somali military bases last year after it lost control of some territory in rural areas to a military offensive that followed the Somali president’s call in 2022 for “total war” to be waged against the extremist group .

The resolution adopted Thursday expresses “grave concern” at the threat posed by al-Shabab and condemns terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries. In the latest incident, al-Shabab claimed responsibility for an attack on a Somali beach hotel Aug. 2 that left 37 people dead and dozens wounded.

U.S. Minister-Counselor John Kelley applauded Somalia’s commitment to fighting al-Shabab and said ATMIS “will continue reducing the threat posed by al-Shabab” for the rest of the year.

He told the council after the vote that the United States supports “Somalia’s goal of assuming greater responsibility for its own security as soon as possible.”

Kelley said ATMIS and its anticipated U.N.-authorized follow-on peace support operation “have vital roles in supporting that goal.”

Somali Ambassador Abukar Osman welcomed the council’s adoption of the resolution and thanked members for their continuing commitment to help defeat al-Shabab “and achieve a sustainable peace.”

“Somalia is engaged in high tempo offensive operations against al-Shabab while working on building … capable, inclusive and accountable security forces,” he said.

Osman said the government recognized the necessity of extending ATMIS until the end of the year to ensure “a smooth transition as we prepare for the post-ATMIS security arrangements in 2025.”

Fighting al-Shabab demands substantial technical assistance and logistical support to enhance the capability of Somali forces so they can assume responsibility for the country’s security and pave the way for the AU mission to draw down and eventually leave the country, the ambassador said.

United States News

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

Associated Press

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will lose same amount of Colorado River water next year as in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will continue to live with less water next year from the Colorado River after the U.S. government on Thursday announced water cuts that preserve the status quo. Long-term challenges remain for the 40 million people reliant on the imperiled river. The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

A planned float in NYC’s India Day Parade is anti-Muslim and should be removed, opponents say

NEW YORK (AP) — A float in Sunday’s upcoming India Day Parade in New York City that celebrates a Hindu temple built over a razed mosque in India is being criticized as anti-Muslim. The Indian American Muslim Council and other faith-based groups have called on parade organizers to remove a float featuring the Ram Mandir, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Newly identified remains of missing World War II soldier from Oregon set to return home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a missing World War II soldier from Oregon have been identified and are set to return to the state for burial, federal authorities announced Thursday. The remains of U.S. Army Private William Calkins were identified after being exhumed along with other unknown soldiers buried at the Manila American Cemetery […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump blends falsehoods and exaggerations at rambling NJ press conference

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday gave his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention. At his New Jersey golf club, the Republican nominee blended falsehoods about the economy with misleading statements and deeply personal attacks about his Democratic […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vehicles enter at the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — the Angola ...

Associated Press

Federal judge reinforces order for heat protection for Louisiana inmates at prison farm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ordered officials at the Louisiana State Penitentiary to increase shade and take other steps to protect prisoners doing agricultural labor from dangerous heat. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson’s order reinforced a similar one he issued in July. This one cites photographs showing inmates in the fields […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas will pay $50,000 to settle a suit over a transgender Highway Patrol employee’s firing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will pay $50,000 to settle a federal anti-discrimination lawsuit filed by a former state Highway Patrol employee who claimed to have been fired for coming out as transgender. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and eight leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature unanimously approved the settlement during a brief online video conference Thursday. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

UN takes key steps toward Somalia’s takeover of its own security