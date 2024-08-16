Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will lose same amount of Colorado River water next year as in 2024

Aug 15, 2024, 6:01 PM

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP ...

FILE - The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will continue to live with less water next year from the Colorado River after the U.S. government on Thursday announced water cuts that preserve the status quo. Long-term challenges remain for the 40 million people reliant on the imperiled river.

The 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) river is a lifeline for the U.S. West and supplies water to cities and farms in northern Mexico, too. It supports seven Western states, more than two dozen Native American tribes and irrigates millions of acres of farmland in the American West. It also produces hydropower used across the region.

Years of overuse combined with rising temperatures and drought have meant less water flows in the Colorado today than in decades past.

The Interior Department announces water availability for the coming year months in advance so that cities, farmers and others can plan. Officials do so based on water levels at Lake Mead, one of the river’s two main reservoirs that act as barometers of its health.

Based on those levels, Arizona will again lose 18% of its total Colorado River allocation, while Mexico’s goes down 5%. The reduction for Nevada — which receives far less water than Arizona, California or Mexico — will stay at 7%.

The cuts announced Thursday are in the same “Tier 1” category that were in effect this year and in 2022, when the first federal cutbacks on the Colorado River took effect and magnified the crisis on the river. Even deeper cuts followed in 2023. Farmers in Arizona were hit hardest by those cuts.

Heavier rains and other water-saving efforts by Arizona, California and Nevada somewhat improved the short-term outlook for Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which is upstream of Mead on the Utah-Arizona border.

Officials on Thursday said the two reservoirs were at 37% capacity.

They lauded the ongoing efforts by Arizona, California and Nevada to save more water, which are in effect until 2026. The federal government is paying water users in those states for much of that conservation. Meanwhile, states, tribes and others are negotiating how they will share water from the river after 2026, when many current guidelines governing the river expire.

Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona’s Department of Water Resources and the state’s lead negotiator in those talks, said Thursday that Arizonans had “committed to incredible conservation … to protect the Colorado River system.”

“Future conditions,” he added, “are likely to continue to force hard decisions.”

___

Associated Press reporter Amy Taxin contributed from Santa Ana, Calif.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

United States News

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, is joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, at a campa...

Associated Press

Round 2 of US Rep. Gaetz vs. former Speaker McCarthy plays out in Florida GOP primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional district is like a rematch between Rep. Matt Gaetz and the man he toppled, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. No, McCarthy isn’t on the ballot. But a political committee he controls has spent about $3 million attacking Gaetz with claims he paid a minor […]

12 minutes ago

This photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse,...

Associated Press

The collapse of an iconic arch in Utah has some wondering if other famous arches are also at risk

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A common line of questions has emerged from visitors to Utah’s Arches National Park in the week since an iconic rock arch at Lake Powell known as the “Toilet Bowl” collapsed. Are these arches also at risk of falling soon? What are you doing to prevent their collapse? The answers: […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Resorts World Las Vegas is shown under construction, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Nevad...

Associated Press

Nevada gaming regulators accuse Resorts World casino of accommodating illegal gambling

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a disciplinary complaint Thursday alleging that one of the largest casinos on the Las Vegas Strip welcomed illegal bookmaking, people with a history of gambling-related felony convictions and individuals linked to organized crime. Many of the allegations against Resorts World Las Vegas centered on Mathew […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A TikTok sign is displayed on their building in Culver City, Calif., March 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

TikTok compares itself to foreign-owned American news outlets as it fights forced sale or ban

TikTok on Thursday pushed back against U.S. government arguments that the popular social media platform is not shielded by the First Amendment, comparing its platform to prominent American media organizations owned by foreign entities. Last month, the Justice Department argued in a legal brief filed in a Washington federal appeals court that neither TikTok’s China-based […]

2 hours ago

People stand on the beach following an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug. 3, 2024. Police ...

Associated Press

UN takes key steps toward Somalia’s takeover of its own security

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize the African Union to maintain its peacekeeping operation in Somalia until the end of the year, while also calling for plans for a successor mission, a key step toward the country’s takeover of its own security. The British-sponsored resolution authorizes the AU […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A planned float in NYC’s India Day Parade is anti-Muslim and should be removed, opponents say

NEW YORK (AP) — A float in Sunday’s upcoming India Day Parade in New York City that celebrates a Hindu temple built over a razed mosque in India is being criticized as anti-Muslim. The Indian American Muslim Council and other faith-based groups have called on parade organizers to remove a float featuring the Ram Mandir, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will lose same amount of Colorado River water next year as in 2024