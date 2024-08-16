Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Phoenix firefighters charged with felony child abuse

Aug 16, 2024, 2:00 PM

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their...

Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their child in a car late last year. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY JOSH KRISTIANTO/ABC15 ARIZONA


PHOENIX — Two Phoenix firefighters are facing felony child abuse charges after being accused of leaving their child in a car late last year.

It all happened in a parking lot in front of 5.11 Tactical, where someone ended up calling 911.

Court documents show Charles Boggiano and Jacqueline Arnold are accused of leaving their child by themselves in their vehicle in September 2023.

Someone who was near the store, located near SR-51 and Thomas Road, called 911 after seeing the child inside the car.

The Phoenix Police Department tells ABC15 they conducted an investigation and submitted the case to the county attorney.

Boggiano and Arnold were firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department, until the department told ABC15 they were placed on administrative leave pending this investigation. We are working to find out if both are still with the department.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

