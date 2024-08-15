Close
ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 eastbound temporarily closed near Buckeye due to semitruck fire

Aug 15, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

I-10 eastbound photo...

The I-10 eastbound left lane has reopened. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX -Eastbound Interstate 10 was temporarily closed in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon due to a semitruck fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound left lane reopened at 3:46 p.m., half an hour after the vehicle fire at milepost 106 closed the freeway.

The closure was due to an Amazon semitruck fire at I-10 eastbound and Johnson Road. The Buckeye Fire Medical Department and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on the scene to extinguish the trailer fire.

The eastbound right lane remained closed.

There was not an estimated time to reopen the eastbound right lane. The westbound lanes were not affected.

