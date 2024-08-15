PHOENIX -Eastbound Interstate 10 was temporarily closed in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon due to a semitruck fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound left lane reopened at 3:46 p.m., half an hour after the vehicle fire at milepost 106 closed the freeway.

The closure was due to an Amazon semitruck fire at I-10 eastbound and Johnson Road. The Buckeye Fire Medical Department and Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on the scene to extinguish the trailer fire.

The eastbound right lane remained closed.

UPDATE: The left lane has reopened, the right lane remains closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2024

There was not an estimated time to reopen the eastbound right lane. The westbound lanes were not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.