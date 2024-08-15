Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Jewish groups file federal complaint alleging antisemitism in Fulton schools

Aug 15, 2024, 1:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Three Jewish advocacy groups filed a federal complaint against the Fulton County school district over alleged antisemitic bullying against Jewish students since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7.

The complaint said administrators failed to take action when Jewish and Israeli students faced harassment. The school district “has fostered a hostile climate that has allowed antisemitism to thrive in its schools,” the complaint said.

In a written statement, the Fulton County district denied the allegations. “The private group’s efforts to depict Fulton County Schools as promoting or even tolerating antisemitism is false,” the statement said.

The organizations filed the complaint under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act with the U.S. Department of Education on Aug. 6. Title IV prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin.

The complaint follows a wave of antisemitism allegations against schools and universities across the country. The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, filed a similar complaint in July against the Philadelphia school district, one of the country’s largest public school systems. In November, the Department of Education announced investigations into seven schools and universities over alleged antisemitism or Islamophobia since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

Activism erupted in universities, colleges and schools when the war began. On Oct. 7, Hamas killed 1,200 people and took hostages in an attack against Israel. Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Some estimates say about 1.9 million people have been displaced from Gaza.

The Fulton County complaint listed verbal attacks against Jewish students since Oct. 7, but it also described certain displays of pro-Palestinian sentiment as intimidating. The groups took issue with students wearing keffiyehs, a scarf that has become a symbol for the Palestinian movement. The complaint said that the day after the attacks by Hamas, students wearing keffiyehs shouted “Free Palestine” at Jewish students, a slogan the groups labeled “a rallying cry for the eradication of Israel.”

Other instances detailed in the complaint involve a high school student cursing at an Israeli student in Arabic, and a middle school student telling an Israeli peer, “Somebody needs to bomb your country, and hey, somebody already did.” In the classroom, the complaint said that some of the pro-Palestinian positions teachers took were inappropriate.

Jewish parents met with Fulton County school district leaders in late October after several complaints about antisemitism and “other students cosplaying as members of Hamas,” the complaint said. Parents offered to arrange antisemitic training, among other suggested actions. The complaint says school district leadership declined to take action and ignored numerous complaints, including an email to the district’s superintendent signed by over 75 parents.

The district says it already takes complaints seriously.

“Like most, if not all, schools across the country, world events have sometimes spilled onto our campuses,” the district said in its statement. “Whenever inappropriate behavior is brought to our attention, Fulton County Schools takes it seriously, investigates, and takes appropriate action,” the statement reads.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center For Human Rights Under Law, Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education and the National Jewish Advocacy Center filed the complaint. The organizations asked the district to denounce antisemitism, discipline teachers and students for antisemitic behavior, and consider how to improve experiences for Jewish students.

United States News

This image provided by The Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a team of researchers and scie...

Associated Press

A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said. The silvery, 12-foot-long (3.6-meter) oarfish was found last weekend by a group of snorkelers and kayakers in La Jolla Cove, […]

21 minutes ago

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have agreed to a vice presidential debate....

Associated Press

JD Vance and Tim Walz agree to vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to face off in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1.

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

US judge reopens $6.5 million lawsuit blaming Reno air traffic controllers for fatal crash in 2016

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Nevada has reopened a federal lawsuit accusing air traffic controllers of causing the 2016 fatal crash of a small airplane that veered into turbulence in the wake of a jetliner before it went down near Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The families of the pilot and a passenger killed are […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - A recruit for the Jackson Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's ca...

Associated Press

Water crisis in Mississippi capital developed during failures in oversight, watchdog says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — “Layers of inadequate oversight and enforcement” by state and federal agencies contributed to a water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city that left tens of thousands of people without safe drinking water for weeks in 2021 and 2022, a watchdog agency says. The Mississippi State Department of Health did not consistently document […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Mississippi, discovery of elephant fossil from the ice age provides window into the past

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Fossil hunter Eddie Templeton was out exploring in Mississippi when he came across a remarkable find in a steep embankment. It appeared to be part of an ice-age elephant tusk. The fossil was intact, making it an “extremely rare find for Mississippi,” the state’s Department of Environmental Quality announced on its […]

1 hour ago

The National Arboretum have successfully planted clippings from Stumpy, the cherry blossom tree, an...

Associated Press

Stumpy, the gnarled, old cherry tree, is gone. But its clones — little Stumplings — live on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stumpy lives on! The stunted and gnarled cherry tree that became an unlikely social media celebrity was cut down after the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival, along with more than 100 other trees, to make way for a massive repair project on the crumbling seawall protecting the Tidal Basin. But thanks to […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Jewish groups file federal complaint alleging antisemitism in Fulton schools