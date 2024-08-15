Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why

Aug 15, 2024, 1:20 PM

This image provided by The Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a team of researchers and scie...

This image provided by The Scripps Institution of Oceanography shows a team of researchers and science-minded snorkelers working together to recover a dead oarfish from La Jolla Cove, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Michael Wang/The Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Michael Wang/The Scripps Institution of Oceanography via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.

The silvery, 12-foot-long (3.6-meter) oarfish was found last weekend by a group of snorkelers and kayakers in La Jolla Cove, north of downtown San Diego, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a statement.

It’s only the 20th time an oarfish is known to have washed up in California since 1901, according to institution fish expert Ben Frable.

Scripps noted that oarfish have a mythical reputation as predictors of natural disasters or earthquakes, although no correlation has been proven.

Oarfish can grow longer than 20 feet (6 meters) and normally live in a deep part of the ocean called the mesopelagic zone, where light cannot reach, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Swimmers brought the La Jolla Cove oarfish to shore atop a paddleboard. It was then transferred to the bed of a pickup truck.

Scientists from NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center and Scripps planned a necropsy on Friday to try to determine the cause of death.

United States News

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have agreed to a vice presidential debate....

Associated Press

JD Vance and Tim Walz agree to vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to face off in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1.

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

US judge reopens $6.5 million lawsuit blaming Reno air traffic controllers for fatal crash in 2016

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Nevada has reopened a federal lawsuit accusing air traffic controllers of causing the 2016 fatal crash of a small airplane that veered into turbulence in the wake of a jetliner before it went down near Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The families of the pilot and a passenger killed are […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - A recruit for the Jackson Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's ca...

Associated Press

Water crisis in Mississippi capital developed during failures in oversight, watchdog says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — “Layers of inadequate oversight and enforcement” by state and federal agencies contributed to a water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city that left tens of thousands of people without safe drinking water for weeks in 2021 and 2022, a watchdog agency says. The Mississippi State Department of Health did not consistently document […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Mississippi, discovery of elephant fossil from the ice age provides window into the past

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Fossil hunter Eddie Templeton was out exploring in Mississippi when he came across a remarkable find in a steep embankment. It appeared to be part of an ice-age elephant tusk. The fossil was intact, making it an “extremely rare find for Mississippi,” the state’s Department of Environmental Quality announced on its […]

48 minutes ago

The National Arboretum have successfully planted clippings from Stumpy, the cherry blossom tree, an...

Associated Press

Stumpy, the gnarled, old cherry tree, is gone. But its clones — little Stumplings — live on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stumpy lives on! The stunted and gnarled cherry tree that became an unlikely social media celebrity was cut down after the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival, along with more than 100 other trees, to make way for a massive repair project on the crumbling seawall protecting the Tidal Basin. But thanks to […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia mayor faces felony charges after investigators say he stashed alcohol in ditch for prisoners

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small Georgia town has been indicted on charges that he illegally left a bottle of gin in a ditch for a state prison work crew. Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford was indicted on Wednesday and arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. He faces felony charges […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why