Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

JD Vance and Tim Walz agree to vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News

Aug 15, 2024, 1:00 PM

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have agreed to a vice presidential debate....

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have agreed to a vice presidential debate. (AP File Photos)

(AP File Photos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election.

And Vice President Kamala Harris has forecast the scheduling of a second debate between Donald Trump and herself, although that matchup appeared to be contingent on the GOP nominee participating in an already scheduled Sept. 10 debate with Harris.

CBS News on Wednesday posted on its X feed that the network had invited both Vance and Walz to debate in New York City, presenting four possible dates — Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 — as options.

RELATED STORIES

Walz reposted that message from his own campaign account, “See you on October 1, JD.” The Harris-Walz campaign followed up with a message of its own, saying Walz “looks forward to debating JD Vance — if he shows up.”

Vance posted on X that he would accept the Oct. 1 invitation. He also challenged Walz to meet on Sept. 18.

Officials with the Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Vance’s acceptance of the earlier debate that he said would be on CNN or whether Walz would participate in that one as well.

Representatives for CNN confirmed that Vance had accepted the network’s debate invitation.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation” will moderate the Oct. 1 debate, according to the network.

Whether or not Walz and Vance would debate before the Nov. 5 general election had been in question. In just the past several weeks, President Joe Biden left the campaign and Democrats selected Harris to lead their ticket.

Vance has largely kept his focus trained on Harris, whom he would have been set to debate before Biden’s departure from the race. Vance has lobbed critiques against Walz, including questioning the retired Army National Guardsman’s service record.

Trump has said he wanted Vance to debate Walz on CBS, which had been discussing potential dates for that meeting.

The debate is expected weeks after the Sept. 10 top-of-the-ticket debate recently solidified between Trump and Harris on ABC News.

Trump has said he negotiated several other debate dates, on three different networks. Fox News has also proposed a debate between Harris and Trump to take place on Sept. 4, and NBC News is angling to air one on Sept. 25.

During an appearance in Michigan, Harris said she was “happy to have that conversation” about an additional debate.

On Thursday, Harris’ campaign said Trump had “accepted our proposal for three debates,” meaning one between the vice presidential running mates, in addition to two presidential debates. Provided that Trump follows through on participating in the Sept. 10 CBS debate, Harris-Walz spokesperson Michael Tyler said that “the American people will have another opportunity” to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October,” without mentioning a specific date or network.

Neither campaign immediately responded to a message seeking comment on whether a date or network had been agreed to for a second presidential debate.

United States News

Associated Press

US judge reopens $6.5 million lawsuit blaming Reno air traffic controllers for fatal crash in 2016

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Nevada has reopened a federal lawsuit accusing air traffic controllers of causing the 2016 fatal crash of a small airplane that veered into turbulence in the wake of a jetliner before it went down near Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The families of the pilot and a passenger killed are […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - A recruit for the Jackson Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's ca...

Associated Press

Water crisis in Mississippi capital developed during failures in oversight, watchdog says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — “Layers of inadequate oversight and enforcement” by state and federal agencies contributed to a water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city that left tens of thousands of people without safe drinking water for weeks in 2021 and 2022, a watchdog agency says. The Mississippi State Department of Health did not consistently document […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Mississippi, discovery of elephant fossil from the ice age provides window into the past

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Fossil hunter Eddie Templeton was out exploring in Mississippi when he came across a remarkable find in a steep embankment. It appeared to be part of an ice-age elephant tusk. The fossil was intact, making it an “extremely rare find for Mississippi,” the state’s Department of Environmental Quality announced on its […]

33 minutes ago

The National Arboretum have successfully planted clippings from Stumpy, the cherry blossom tree, an...

Associated Press

Stumpy, the gnarled, old cherry tree, is gone. But its clones — little Stumplings — live on.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stumpy lives on! The stunted and gnarled cherry tree that became an unlikely social media celebrity was cut down after the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival, along with more than 100 other trees, to make way for a massive repair project on the crumbling seawall protecting the Tidal Basin. But thanks to […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia mayor faces felony charges after investigators say he stashed alcohol in ditch for prisoners

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — The mayor of a small Georgia town has been indicted on charges that he illegally left a bottle of gin in a ditch for a state prison work crew. Thomson Mayor Benjamin “Benji” Cary Cranford was indicted on Wednesday and arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. He faces felony charges […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arrests made in Virginia county targeted by high-end theft rings

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — It took seven people, 15 seconds and a fire extinguisher. With that, a seven-person crew from Pennsylvania made off with more than $60,000 in luxury goods from the Chanel store in the posh Tysons Galleria mall in northern Virginia back in June. With organized retail theft a problem receiving increased attention […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

JD Vance and Tim Walz agree to vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News