PHOENIX — Officials said Thursday that repair work at the busy Phoenix intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road will continue through the end of the month.

The work involves a complex excavation process, with surrounding infrastructure presenting unique challenges, the Phoenix Water Services Department said.

Traffic restrictions have been in place since Monday morning, when crews started emergency repairs on a broken water main at the southeast corner of the Biltmore-area intersection.

Officials are hoping final paving will be completed by Aug. 31.

How is repair work traffic at busy Phoenix intersection?

Traffic is currently restricted at the intersection in three directions.

Eastbound Camelback Road is down to one lane through 24th Street.

Only one lane of northbound 24th Street is open, and right turns onto eastbound Camelback Road are prohibited.

Additionally, left turns from southbound 24th Street to eastbound Camelback Road are prohibited.

The restrictions could change as the repair work progresses, officials said.

Drivers are advised to expect delays at the busy Phoenix intersection and avoid the area if possible.

