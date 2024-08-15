Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Restrictions continue for water main repair at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix

Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Repair work is underway at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Repair work is underway at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Repair work is underway at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix. Repair work is underway at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Officials said Thursday that repair work at the busy Phoenix intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road will continue through the end of the month.

The work involves a complex excavation process, with surrounding infrastructure presenting unique challenges, the Phoenix Water Services Department said.

Traffic restrictions have been in place since Monday morning, when crews started emergency repairs on a broken water main at the southeast corner of the Biltmore-area intersection.

Officials are hoping final paving will be completed by Aug. 31.

How is repair work traffic at busy Phoenix intersection?

Traffic is currently restricted at the intersection in three directions.

RELATED STORIES

Eastbound Camelback Road is down to one lane through 24th Street.

Only one lane of northbound 24th Street is open, and right turns onto eastbound Camelback Road are prohibited.

Additionally, left turns from southbound 24th Street to eastbound Camelback Road are prohibited.

The restrictions could change as the repair work progresses, officials said.

Drivers are advised to expect delays at the busy Phoenix intersection and avoid the area if possible.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

De Paul Manor to welcome first residents next Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

New transitional housing facility, workforce training center opening in Phoenix

A 100-bed transitional housing facility called De Paul Manor is set to welcome its first residents on Monday.

1 hour ago

Former Arizona governor endorsed Trump: Mark Kelly reacts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona senator responds to former Gov. Doug Ducey’s endorsement of Trump

Doug Ducey, the former Arizona governor, endorsed Trump on Tuesday. Due to the duo's former clashes, U.S. Sen Mark Kelly was confused.

3 hours ago

Rendering of an exterior sign that says The Italiano. The restaurant is scheduled to open in Scotts...

Kevin Stone

Maggiore Group sets opening date for The Italiano, a new Scottsdale restaurant

The Italiano, the latest addition to The Maggiore Group's Valley restaurant empire, has an official opening date.

4 hours ago

Tempe Town Lake at sunset. A possible drowning was reported at Tempe Town Lake on Aug 14, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews recover body of man who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake

The body of a man who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake was recovered Thursday morning, authorities said.

6 hours ago

An image of a "Sorry We Missed You" notice that a fake Arizona delivery company used to trick homeo...

Kevin Stone

Fake Arizona delivery service ordered to pay $900K in consumer fraud case

A fake Arizona delivery service that tricked consumers into providing personal information for telemarketers was ordered to pay more than $900,000.

9 hours ago

A gavel on a table....

KTAR.com

Arizona man pleads guilty for online threats made against federal officials

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, used social media to send threats toward federal officials and law enforcement officers.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Restrictions continue for water main repair at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix