Donald Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after November election

Aug 15, 2024, 8:21 AM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations ...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, May 30, 2024. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

In a letter made public Thursday, a lawyer for the former president and current Republican nominee suggested that sentencing Trump as scheduled on Sept. 18 — about seven weeks before Election Day — would amount to election interference.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps after the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, is expected to rule Sept. 16 on the defense’s request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s July presidential immunity ruling.

“There is no basis for continuing to rush,” Blanche wrote.

