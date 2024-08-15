PHOENIX — The search continues for a person who may have drowned Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake, authorities said.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department was preparing to launch a recovery operation Thursday morning, according to the East Valley city’s police department.

Police and fire units responded to the lake Wednesday night after a witness reported seeing somebody in the water who did not resurface.

A boat search was conducted overnight but didn’t find the subject, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

