Search continues for person who may have drowned at Tempe Town Lake
Aug 15, 2024, 6:41 AM
(City of Tempe Photo)
PHOENIX — The search continues for a person who may have drowned Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake, authorities said.
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department was preparing to launch a recovery operation Thursday morning, according to the East Valley city’s police department.
Police and fire units responded to the lake Wednesday night after a witness reported seeing somebody in the water who did not resurface.
A boat search was conducted overnight but didn’t find the subject, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
