PHOENIX — The body of a man who apparently drowned at Tempe Town Lake was recovered Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police and fire units responded to the recreation site Wednesday night after a witness reported seeing somebody in the water who did not resurface, the Tempe Police Department said.

A preliminary search of the lake didn’t locate the subject.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department launched a recovery operation Thursday morning.

A Salt River Project drone was able to locate the body in the water, and Tempe Fire’s dive team assisted with the recovery, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other details were released.

