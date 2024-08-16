PHOENIX — U.S. Sen Mark Kelly hopes Arizonans will vote to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution during the general election in November.

It will be their way of fighting back against former President Donald Trump, Kelly told CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” on Wednesday.

He said Trump, who appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, ripped away a fundamental right from women.

“Now, is it gonna affect who shows up and votes? I hope so,” Kelly told CNN. “I think Democrats are going to show up at a higher rate.”

However, he acknowledged a recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling that many abortion advocates say could influence voters to reject the measure.

The court’s Wednesday ruling supported an informational pamphlet that uses the phrase “unborn human being” when referring to an embryo or fetus. Critics of the decision feared that the language was politically charged and could bias voters.

Kelly believes Arizona voters won’t let themselves be swayed so easily.

“I think Arizonans are going to see through this. I mean, they know what’s at stake here,” Kelly said. “They’ll be able to read both sides of this ballot initiative and and they’re clearly going to get it.”

Why will Arizona vote on abortion in November?

Like in many states, abortion laws in Arizona changed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Three of the justices who ruled to overturn the ruling were appointed by Trump.

“This has had a dramatic and negative effect on health care for women here,” Kelly said. “I’ve got two daughters and a granddaughter who now have fewer rights than my mother or grandmother did.”

Arizona’s current abortion law bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with an exception for when the health of the mother is at risk but not for cases of rape or incest.

Proposition 139, also known as the Arizona Abortion Access Act, would essentially restore the state’s abortion laws to the standard of Roe v. Wade if passed by voters.

A coalition called Arizona for Abortion Access collected signature petitions to get the measure on the ballot. The Arizona Secretary of State verified 577,971 signatures this week, nearly 200,000 more than required.

Mark Kelly on the future of the election

“This is a statewide election, just like my senate race, governor’s race, the presidential — they tend to be very close,” Kelly said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who Kelly pledged to support, promised to make abortion a federal right should she become president.

Before President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed his vice president, Harris visited Arizona for a reproductive rights event in June.

On the statewide level, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for a U.S. Senate seat. He has been outspoken in his support of abortion rights. His opponent is Republican Trump loyalist Kari Lake.

“It’s not only to get Kamala Harris across the finish line, it’s so Ruben Gallego wins that Senate seat against Kari Lake and this restoration of abortion rights passes,” Kelly said.

