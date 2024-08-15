Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

The president of Columbia University has resigned, effective immediately

Aug 14, 2024, 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned effective immediately, the head of the prestigious New York university announced in a message to the university community on Wednesday.

In her statement, she acknowledged the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision.

“This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in the community,” Shafik wrote. “Over the summer, I’ve been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead.”

Shafik was named president of the university last year and was the first woman to take on the role, and she was one of several women newly appointed to take the reins at Ivy League institutions.

She had previously led the London School of Economics and before that worked at the World Bank, where she rose through the ranks to become the bank’s youngest-ever vice president.

Shafik also worked at the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, followed by stints at the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of England.

She earned her master’s degree at the London School of Economics and earned a doctorate at Oxford University.

At the time of Shafik’s appointment, Columbia Board of Trustees chair Jonathan Lavine described her as a leader who deeply understood “the academy and the world beyond it.”

“What set Minouche apart as a candidate,” Lavine had said in a statement, “is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world’s most complex problems.”

