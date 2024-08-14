Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families

Aug 14, 2024, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — The Justice Department is defending a plea deal it struck with Boeing over planes that crashed and killed 346 people, saying in a court filing Wednesday that it lacks evidence to prosecute the company for more serious crimes.

The deputy chief of the department’s criminal fraud section said if the case goes to trial, prosecutors will not offer testimony or evidence about the causes of two crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, nor would they charge any Boeing individuals.

Boeing agreed last month to plead guilty to a single felony charge of conspiracy to commit fraud for deceiving regulators who approved the 737 Max. Under the plea deal, Boeing would pay a fine of at least $243.6 million, invest $455 million in compliance and safety programs, and be placed on probation for three years.

The Justice Department made Wednesday’s court filing in response to relatives of some of the people killed in the crashes, who asked a federal judge in Texas to reject the settlement. The relatives argue that the sentence approved by prosecutors is light punishment considering the loss of lives.

United States News

Silhouette of Kamala Harris looking toward desert mountains....

Associated Press

Presented with rise in border crossings, Kamala Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

The vice president's approach to the border was persuading multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy says South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December

South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December and political players are discussing whether voting should be held this year, the U.N.’s top envoy in the troubled African country said Wednesday. Nicolas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council that the consultations make it difficult to treat the election date of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The president of Columbia University has resigned, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned effective immediately, the head of the prestigious New York university announced in a message to the university community on Wednesday. In her statement, she acknowledged the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision. “This period has taken […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

HONOLULU (AP) — Wallace “Wally” Amos, the creator of the cookie empire that took his name and made it famous and who went on to become a children’s literacy advocate, has died. He was 88. Amos created the Famous Amos cookie empire and eventually lost ownership of the company — as well as the rights […]

4 hours ago

Colorado River cutting through the Grand Canyon...

Associated Press

As Colorado River states await water cuts, they struggle to find agreement on longer-term plans

The federal government is expected to announce water cuts soon that would affect some of the 40 million people reliant on the Colorado River.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Meta kills off misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle despite pleas from researchers, journalists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has shut down CrowdTangle, a tool widely used by researchers, watchdog organizations and journalists to monitor social media posts, notably to track how misinformation spreads on the company’s platforms. Wednesday’s shutdown, which Meta announced earlier this year, has been protested by researchers and nonprofits. In […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families