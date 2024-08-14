Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama Supreme Court authorizes third nitrogen gas execution

Aug 14, 2024, 4:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A third person is set to be executed by nitrogen gas, Alabama authorized Wednesday, months after becoming the first state to put a person to death with the previously untested method.

The Alabama Supreme Court granted the state attorney general’s request to authorize the execution of Carey Dale Grayson, one of four teenagers convicted in the 1994 killing of Vickie Deblieux in Jefferson County. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will set Grayson’s execution date.

In January, the state put Kenneth Smith to death in the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution. A second execution using the protocol is set for Sept. 26 for Alan Eugene Miller. Miller recently reached a lawsuit settlement with the state over the execution method.

Alabama and attorneys for people in prison continue to present opposing views of what happened during the first execution using nitrogen gas. Smith shook for several minutes on the death chamber gurney as he was put to death Jan. 25. While Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall described the execution as “textbook,” lawyers for inmates said it was the antithesis of the state’s prediction that nitrogen would provide a quick and humane death.

Grayson has an ongoing lawsuit seeking to block the state from using the same protocol that was used to execute Smith. His attorneys argued the method causes unconstitutional levels of pain and that Smith showed signs of “conscious suffocation.”

“We are disappointed that the Alabama Supreme Court has authorized the setting of an execution date before the federal courts have had a chance to review Mr. Grayson’s challenge to the constitutionality of Alabama’s current nitrogen protocol, and before Mr. Grayson has had an opportunity to review any changes to the protocol brought about by the recent Alan Miller settlement,” Matt Schulz, an assistant federal defender who is representing Grayson, wrote in an email.

Earlier this month, Miller reached a “confidential settlement agreement” with the state to end his lawsuit over the specifics of the state’s nitrogen gas protocol. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections declined to comment on whether the state is making procedural changes for Miller.

The state has asked a judge to dismiss Grayson’s lawsuit, arguing that the execution method is constitutional and that his claims are speculative.

Marshall’s office did not immediately comment on the court setting the execution date.

Grayson was charged with torturing and killing Deblieux, 37, on Feb. 21, 1994. Prosecutors said Deblieux was hitchhiking from Tennessee to her mother’s home in Louisiana when four teenagers, including Grayson, offered her a ride. Prosecutors said they took her to a wooded area, attacked and beat her and threw her off a cliff. The teens later mutilated her body, prosecutors said.

Grayson, Kenny Loggins and Trace Duncan were all convicted and sentenced to death. However, Loggins and Duncan, who were under 18 at the time of the crime, had their death sentences set aside after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 banned the execution of offenders who were younger than 18 at the time of the crime. Grayson was 19.

The fourth teenager was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Schulz noted that Alabama, in a 2004 Supreme Court brief opposing an age cutoff for the death penalty, wrote that it would be nonsensical to allow Grayson to be executed but not the codefendants whom the state described as “plainly are every bit as culpable — if not more so — in Vickie’s death and mutilation.” The state was seeking to allow all the teens to be executed.

Lethal injection remains Alabama’s primary execution method but gives inmates the option to choose the electric chair or nitrogen gas. Grayson had previously selected nitrogen gas as his preferred execution method, but that was before the state had developed a process to use it.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Trump scheduled to hold news conference at his New Jersey golf resort

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club Thursday for his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention. Trump will meet the press as he steps up his criticism of Vice […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., arrives for a meeting of Republicans on Capitol Hill in Was...

Associated Press

These six House races are ones to watch in this year’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resources are pouring into the few truly competitive congressional races expected to help determine the balance of power in Washington next year. Democrats need to flip just four seats to take back control of the House, while Republicans hope to expand their majority and make it easier to get priorities over the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

Conservative are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. But will it work?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “parental rights” campaign didn’t win him the Republican presidential nomination, but he’s still waging that fight on another front: Florida’s schools, where the movement could have an impact on public education long after he leaves office. Though the seats are officially nonpartisan, DeSantis has “woke” ideology in public […]

1 hour ago

History teacher Matt Brophy, left, works with Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste, 16, of Medford, M...

Associated Press

Millions of kids are still skipping school. Could the answer be recess — and a little cash?

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste missed so much school he had to repeat his freshman year at Medford High outside Boston. At school, “you do the same thing every day,” said Jean-Baptiste, who was absent 30 days his first year. “That gets very frustrating.” Then his principal did something nearly unheard of: She […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows a memorial for Geography teacher and cross-country coac...

Associated Press

A slain teacher loved attending summer camp. His mom is working to give kids the same opportunity

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — Linda Beigel Schulman smiled as she watched 25 young campers from Fort Lauderdale and Miami spend an afternoon frolicking in a rural Florida spring. The scene brought back memories of her murdered son, Scott Beigel, who loved attending summer camp. That’s why Beigel Schulman raises money in his name so they […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug...

Associated Press

Democrats trust Harris slightly more than Biden on climate change, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Democratic National Convention approaches, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Democrats have slightly higher trust in Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to address the issue of climate change than President Joe Biden. The survey found that 85% of Democrats have “a lot” […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Alabama Supreme Court authorizes third nitrogen gas execution