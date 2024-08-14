Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A stowaway groundhog is elevated to local icon

Aug 14, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania groundhog is making a name for himself for something other than predicting an early or late spring.

An intrepid varmint dubbed Colonel Custard — so named for the frozen custard shop and mini-golf outlet where he was discovered — was found stowed away with a passel of stuffed animals prizes in an arcade game two weeks ago. Players were maneuvering a mechanical claw to pluck toys from the glass game case when they suddenly realized a real live groundhog was blinking back at them.

The newly named colonel was found in Hollidaysburg, a good hour’s drive from Pennsylvania’s far more famous groundhog town, Punxsutawney, home to the weather-predicting groundhog Phil.

The owners and staff at The Meadows frozen custard shop aren’t being shy about promoting their own furry friend.

Staff and owners made T-shirts that read “Respect the Groundhog,” held the online naming campaign that drew an avalanche of responses and are working on more promotional ideas, such as naming one of their frozen treat flavors for Colonel Custard.

Meadows manager Lynn Castle said no one’s sure how the groundhog got in the building, but he must have clambered up the game chute into the machine.

“They were just staring at the stuffed animals in there getting ready to decide what to pick and saw the groundhog’s eyes blinking and realized there was something alive in there,” Castle said.

It took a village to set the varmint free. Employees first called the claw machine owners, who were too skittish to take the colonel on. Next came the police, who called the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Game wardens opened up the claw machine and released the groundhog into a nearby field, Castle said.

“It’s a good story that ended well,” Castle said. “He got set free, no one got bit.”

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday,...

Associated Press

Trump scheduled to hold news conference at his New Jersey golf resort

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invited reporters to his New Jersey golf club Thursday for his second news conference in as many weeks as he adjusts to a newly energized Democratic ticket ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention. Trump will meet the press as he steps up his criticism of Vice […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., arrives for a meeting of Republicans on Capitol Hill in Was...

Associated Press

These six House races are ones to watch in this year’s election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Resources are pouring into the few truly competitive congressional races expected to help determine the balance of power in Washington next year. Democrats need to flip just four seats to take back control of the House, while Republicans hope to expand their majority and make it easier to get priorities over the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical Preparato...

Associated Press

Conservative are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. But will it work?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “parental rights” campaign didn’t win him the Republican presidential nomination, but he’s still waging that fight on another front: Florida’s schools, where the movement could have an impact on public education long after he leaves office. Though the seats are officially nonpartisan, DeSantis has “woke” ideology in public […]

2 hours ago

History teacher Matt Brophy, left, works with Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste, 16, of Medford, M...

Associated Press

Millions of kids are still skipping school. Could the answer be recess — and a little cash?

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Flerentin “Flex” Jean-Baptiste missed so much school he had to repeat his freshman year at Medford High outside Boston. At school, “you do the same thing every day,” said Jean-Baptiste, who was absent 30 days his first year. “That gets very frustrating.” Then his principal did something nearly unheard of: She […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows a memorial for Geography teacher and cross-country coac...

Associated Press

A slain teacher loved attending summer camp. His mom is working to give kids the same opportunity

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — Linda Beigel Schulman smiled as she watched 25 young campers from Fort Lauderdale and Miami spend an afternoon frolicking in a rural Florida spring. The scene brought back memories of her murdered son, Scott Beigel, who loved attending summer camp. That’s why Beigel Schulman raises money in his name so they […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug...

Associated Press

Democrats trust Harris slightly more than Biden on climate change, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Democratic National Convention approaches, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Democrats have slightly higher trust in Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to address the issue of climate change than President Joe Biden. The survey found that 85% of Democrats have “a lot” […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

A stowaway groundhog is elevated to local icon