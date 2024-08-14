Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs, 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity

Aug 14, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Cisco Systems is planning to lay off 7% of its employees, its second round of job cuts this year as the company shifts its focus to more rapidly growing areas in technology, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The company based in San Jose, California, did not specify the number of jobs it is cutting. It had 84,900 employees as of July 2023. Based on that figure, the number of jobs cut would be about 5,900. In February, Cisco announced it would cut about 4,000 jobs.

The networking equipment maker said in June that it would invest $1 billion in tech startups like Cohere, Mistral and Scale to develop reliable AI products. It recently also announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop infrastructure for AI systems.

In a foray into cybersecurity, Cisco launched a cybersecurity readiness index back in March to help businesses measure their resiliency against attacks.

United States News

Silhouette of Kamala Harris looking toward desert mountains....

Associated Press

Presented with rise in border crossings, Kamala Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

The vice president's approach to the border was persuading multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy says South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December

South Sudan is not ready to hold its first post-independence elections in December and political players are discussing whether voting should be held this year, the U.N.’s top envoy in the troubled African country said Wednesday. Nicolas Haysom told the U.N. Security Council that the consultations make it difficult to treat the election date of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The president of Columbia University has resigned, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned effective immediately, the head of the prestigious New York university announced in a message to the university community on Wednesday. In her statement, she acknowledged the protests that roiled the campus this year, along with others worldwide, factored into her decision. “This period has taken […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

HONOLULU (AP) — Wallace “Wally” Amos, the creator of the cookie empire that took his name and made it famous and who went on to become a children’s literacy advocate, has died. He was 88. Amos created the Famous Amos cookie empire and eventually lost ownership of the company — as well as the rights […]

3 hours ago

Colorado River cutting through the Grand Canyon...

Associated Press

As Colorado River states await water cuts, they struggle to find agreement on longer-term plans

The federal government is expected to announce water cuts soon that would affect some of the 40 million people reliant on the Colorado River.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department defends Boeing plea deal against criticism by 737 Max crash victims’ families

DALLAS (AP) — The Justice Department is defending a plea deal it struck with Boeing over planes that crashed and killed 346 people, saying in a court filing Wednesday that it lacks evidence to prosecute the company for more serious crimes. The deputy chief of the department’s criminal fraud section said if the case goes […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs, 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity