Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Developers of stalled Minnesota copper-nickel mine plan studies that may lead to significant changes

Aug 14, 2024, 11:47 AM

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, is pictured on Feb. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a long-delayed copper-nickel mining project in northeastern Minnesota announced Wednesday that they plan to conduct a series of studies over the next year on potential ways to improve environmental safeguards and make the mine more cost- and energy-efficient, which could lead to significant changes to the design.

The plan is for a $1 billion open-pit mine near Babbitt and processing plant near Hoyt Lakes that would be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine and produce minerals necessary for the clean energy economy. It is a 50-50 joint venture between Swiss commodities giant Glencore and Canada-based Teck Resources. The project was renamed NewRange Copper Nickel last year but it is still widely known by its old name, PolyMet. The project has been stalled for several years by court and regulatory setbacks, but company officials say they are still moving ahead with preparations at the site.

“The bottom line is this is all about improving efficiency, looking for ways to improve our carbon footprint, reduce greenhouse gases,” NewRange spokesman Bruce Richardson said in an interview. “If there’s a net environmental benefit, which is one of the end goals here, then it’s pretty hard to criticize.”

But environmental groups that have been fighting the project said the announcement is tantamount to an admission that the current mine plan is fundamentally flawed. They say mining the large untapped reserves of copper, nickel and platinum-group metals under northeastern Minnesota would pose unacceptable environmental risks because of the potential for acid mine drainage from the sulfide-bearing ore.

“PolyMet is rethinking every aspect of their mine plan after the courts have told them they have to do it,” Kathryn Hoffman, CEO of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said in an interview.

The studies in four key areas will look at alternative options for storing mine waste, for water treatment, for speeding up production and for reducing carbon emissions. Any major changes likely would be subject to additional environmental reviews and new permitting processes, which NewRange officials said would include opportunities for public comment and feedback. They stressed that nothing has been decided, and they said that they were announcing the studies in the interests of transparency for stakeholders, communities and tribes.

The current plan is to store the mine waste in the former LTV Steel iron mine tailings basin at the processing plant. Colin March, NewRange’s government and external affairs director, said in an interview that they will study whether a different design for the dam at the upgraded basin, or storing waste in old iron mine pits in the area, might have advantages.

They will also look at whether a conveyor system for transporting ore from the mine pit to the plant might make more environmental sense than the current plan for using diesel-powered trains, March said.

While the company contends the current plan for treating wastewater would meet the state’s stringent standards for protecting wild rice beds downstream, he said they will also study whether it is feasible to improve treatment even further.

And they are going to look at whether it would be advantageous to increase daily production from the currently planned 32,000 tons per day to 40,000 tons and run the mine for around 15 years instead of 20, without raising the total amount mined over its lifetime, March said. The idea would be a more efficient mine, not a bigger mine, he said.

The developers thought they had all the necessary state and federal permits in hand in 2018, but the project remains stalled by a series of court rulings. Its water pollution permit was sent back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for more review. The overall permit to mine got sent back to the state Department of Natural Resources because of concerns about the waste basin design. And the Army Corps of Engineers revoked a wetlands destruction permit, saying it did not comply with the water quality standards set by a downstream tribe, so NewRange will have to apply for a new one to proceed.

“The fact that Minnesota regulators permitted this flawed project and have spent millions of needless dollars defending its misguided decision shows that our regulators have failed the citizens they are charged to protect,” Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness. said in a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

A stowaway groundhog is elevated to local icon

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania groundhog is making a name for himself for something other than predicting an early or late spring. An intrepid varmint dubbed Colonel Custard — so named for the frozen custard shop and mini-golf outlet where he was discovered — was found stowed away with a passel of stuffed animals […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a board of elections ...

Associated Press

Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues

MADISON, Wis . (AP) — A member of the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint Wednesday seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin, arguing that the party is ineligible. It’s the latest move by the DNC to block third-party candidates from the ballot. Democrats are also seeking to stop […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn’t like her attitude. Judge Kenneth King even asked other kids in the courtroom Tuesday whether the 16-year-old girl should be taken to juvenile detention, WXYZ-TV reported. King, who […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Emails show lieutenant governor’s staff engaged in campaign-related matters during business hours

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s office staff was in regular communication last year with her husband and other people involved in her campaign for Delaware governor and worked during office hours to help facilitate the use of campaign funds, according to emails obtained by The Associated Press. The emails, obtained through a […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Social media influencers descend on the White House, where Biden calls them the new ‘source of news’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media influencers got the royal treatment at the White House on Wednesday as President Joe Biden gave a nod to their ability to hold sway with millions of loyal followers. The White House played host to a group of more than 100 influencers, also known as content creators, across a range […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot teen in Alaska’s largest city, the 4th such killing since mid-May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old girl who approached them with a knife, the department said Wednesday, the fourth deadly shooting involving police in Alaska’s largest city since mid-May. Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case told reporters that the shooting happened when officers responded to a reported disturbance between two family […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Developers of stalled Minnesota copper-nickel mine plan studies that may lead to significant changes