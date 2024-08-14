Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Hidden report reveals how workers got sick while cleaning up Ohio derailment site

Aug 14, 2024, 11:08 AM

FILE - Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks, Fe...

FILE - Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks, Feb. 4, 2023, the day after it derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The creeks around East Palestine, Ohio, were so badly contaminated by last year’s disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment that some workers became sick during the cleanup.

Workers who reported headaches and nausea — while shooting compressed air into the creek bed, which releases chemicals from the sediment and water — were sent back to their hotels to rest, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press about their illnesses.

The findings were not released to the public last spring, despite residents’ concerns about the potential health effects of exposure to the long list of chemicals that spilled and burned after the disaster. The workers’ symptoms, as described in the report, are consistent with what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers going door-to-door in town had reported shortly after the Feb. 3, 2023, derailment.

Since then some residents have also reported unexplained rashes, asthma and other respiratory problems, and serious diseases including male breast cancer.

Researchers are still determining how many of those health problems can be linked to the derailment and how the disaster will impact the long-term health of residents in the area near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Many wonder whether there will be cancer clusters down the road, which of course won’t be clear for years.

In the meantime, residents have until Aug. 22 to decide whether to accept up to $25,000 — as part of a $600 million class action settlement with the railroad to compensate them for any future health problems. Accepting that money though means giving up the right to sue later, when the cost of health care coverage and specific treatments needed will become more clear.

Norfolk Southern spokesperson Heather Garcia said none of the workers who got sick during the cleanup “reported lingering or long-term symptoms.”

“The health and safety of our employees, contractors, and the community has been paramount throughout the recovery in East Palestine,” Garcia said.

The creek cleanup work continued, but nearly three weeks later, another worker got sick. This time, it was halted altogether. While there’ve been other cleanup projects since then, they’ve stopped using high-pressure air knife tools.

Independent toxicologist George Thompson who has been following the aftermath of the Ohio wreck said the cleanup contractors, overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency, should have known the work they were doing would release chemicals from the sediment into the air and water. In fact, that is what CTEH was monitoring while the project was underway. And with one of the main streams, Sulphur Run, going directly through town and in culverts under homes and offices, Thompson said those chemicals could have infiltrated buildings.

“You’re just spreading out the chemicals for exposure,” Thompson said. “And I just think that it was not an informed decision to use air knifing at all.”

Resident Jami Wallace said she lost her voice for two weeks after she got too close to one of the air knifing machines, which was placed near her driveway. She said when the machine was turned on, it felt like being hit by an invisible wall emitting a sweet chemical smell much like when the train derailed.

The report from CTEH was submitted to Unified Command, the group overseeing disaster response — which included federal, state and local officials along with Norfolk Southern — but no one released it despite significant public interest. CTEH’s principal toxicologist Paul Nony confirmed the report was given to the command center, and officials there were alerted about the illnesses.

When CDC workers got sick — also with headaches and nausea — it generated headlines nationwide.

East Palestine resident Misti Allison said not enough is being done to monitor long-term health effects on the community, and this report substantiates their health concerns. She said this report should have never been kept from the public.

“It’s absolutely egregious, and that shouldn’t happen. I think that any type of information like that — just like when the CDC workers came to the area and got sick — that should be disclosed instead of diminished,” Allison said. “Especially when it comes to human health, nothing should be swept under the rug.”

The East Palestine derailment that happened on the night of Feb. 3, 2023, was easily the worst rail disaster since a crude oil train leveled the small Canadian town of Lac Megantic and killed 47 people in 2013. It prompted a national reckoning with rail safety and calls for reform — although proposals for new industry rules have stalled in Congress.

Thirty-eight cars derailed, including 11 carrying hazardous materials such as butyl acrylate and vinyl chloride. After the crash, a fire burned for days. Fearing the five vinyl chloride cars would explode, officials then needlessly blew them open, and intentionally burned the toxic plastic ingredient.

That created a massive plume of thick black smoke over the area. The NTSB determined that the decision-makers that day never received the key opinion — that the cars were not likely to explode — from the chemical manufacturer.

The major freight railroads responded by pledging to add hundreds more trackside detectors nationwide to help spot mechanical problems. They also reevaluated the way they respond to alerts and even before alerts, the way they track rising temperatures from an overheating wheel bearing.

This summer’s completion of the NTSB investigation into the crash brought renewed hope that Congress might pass a rail safety bill, but little action has been taken outside of a House hearing on the subject last month.

CTEH said that its environmental testing around the creeks confirmed there were elevated levels of an assortment of chemicals in the air and sediment. Still, the group didn’t find either of the two chemicals of greatest concern: vinyl chloride or butyl acrylate. Sediment testing at nine locations along the creeks where cleanup workers reported strong odors did show 37 different chemical compounds that were primarily either hydrocarbons or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Because of that, CTEH said it was clear that some of the contamination in the creeks came from industries that operated in the area years before the 2023 derailment. Still, those compounds could have also been created from chemicals burning after the train crash.

Nony, the head CTEH toxicologist, said that his company’s responsibility during the air knifing operation was primarily to monitor air quality.

The EPA has said that it doesn’t believe people are being exposed to any toxic chemicals on an ongoing basis because concerning levels of chemicals haven’t been found in their air and water tests since the evacuation order was lifted.

In follow-up testing this year, the agency did find small amounts of vinyl chloride and other chemicals at the crash site, but citing only small amounts and the fact that the contaminated soil was removed, the agency said they don’t represent a risk to human health.

The overall clean up effort in East Palestine is expected to be completed sometime later this year.

United States News

Associated Press

Police fatally shoot teen in Alaska’s largest city, the 4th such killing since mid-May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old girl who approached them with a knife, the department said Wednesday, the fourth deadly shooting involving police in Alaska’s largest city since mid-May. Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case told reporters that the shooting happened when officers responded to a reported disturbance between two family […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs, 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Cisco Systems is planning to lay off 7% of its employees, its second round of job cuts this year as the company shifts its focus to more rapidly growing areas in technology, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The company based in San Jose, California, did not specify the number […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - The Montana State Capitol is shown on July 13, 2020, in Helena, Mont. (Thom Bridge/Independe...

Associated Press

Montana Supreme Court rules minors don’t need parental permission for abortion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that minors don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state – agreeing with a lower court ruling that found the parental consent law violates the privacy clause in the state constitution. “We conclude that minors, like adults, have a fundamental right to […]

25 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks at the Palm Beach County Superv...

Associated Press

‘Chaos agent’: Suspected Trump hack comes as Iran flexes digital muscles ahead of US election

WASHINGTON (AP) — With less than three months before the U.S. election, Iran is intensifying its efforts to meddle in American politics, U.S. officials and private cybersecurity firms say, with the suspected hack of Donald Trump’s campaign being only the latest and most brazen example. Iran has long been described as a “chaos agent” when […]

1 hour ago

This still photo, from West Hartford Connecticut Police Department dashboard camera video on Aug 8,...

Associated Press

Family of man killed by Connecticut police officer files lawsuit, seeks federal probe of department

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by a Connecticut police officer as he tried to flee in a stolen car while being attacked by a police dog has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and called Wednesday for a federal civil rights investigation of the department. The mother and sister of […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Tamala Payne, center, and attorney Sean Walton participate in a protest march Dec. 11, 2020,...

Associated Press

Ohio family reaches $7M settlement in fatal police shooting of 23-year-old

The family of an Ohio man who was shot and killed by a former sheriff’s deputy will receive $7 million to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over the December 2020 shooting. The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the settlement late last month. Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot multiple times in December […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Hidden report reveals how workers got sick while cleaning up Ohio derailment site