Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate

Aug 14, 2024, 9:12 AM

FILE - Glynn Simmons reacts as Judge Amy Palumbo approves his "actual innocence" claim during a hea...

FILE - Glynn Simmons reacts as Judge Amy Palumbo approves his "actual innocence" claim during a hearing at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, Dec. 19, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison, making him the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.

The Edmond City Council voted without comment on Monday to settle the lawsuit filed by Glynn Ray Simmons, 71, against the Oklahoma City suburb and a former police detective for $7.15 million.

“Mr. Simmons spent a tragic amount of time incarcerated for a crime he did not commit,” his attorney, Elizabeth Wang said in a statement. “Although he will never get that time back, this settlement with Edmond will allow him to move forward” with his life.

The lawsuit makes similar claims against Oklahoma City and a retired Oklahoma City detective, who also investigated the robbery and shooting, which are not affected by the settlement and remain pending.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma City said Wednesday that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges police falsified a report by stating that a witness who was wounded in the shooting identified Simmons and co-defendant Don Roberts as the two who robbed the store and shot the clerk.

The lawsuit also alleges police withheld evidence that the witness identified two other people as suspects.

Simmons was released from prison in July 2023 after a judge vacated his conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial.

District Attorney Vickie Behenna announced in September that she would not retry the case because there is no longer physical evidence against Simmons.

In December, a judge exonerated Simmons, saying there was “clear and convincing evidence” that he did not commit the crime and Simmons has received $175,000 from the state of Oklahoma for wrongful conviction.

Simmons served 48 years, one month and 18 days, making him the longest imprisoned U.S. inmate to be exonerated, according to data kept by The National Registry of Exonerations.

Simmons, who has maintained that he was in Louisiana at the time of the crime, and Roberts were both convicted of the murder of the liquor store clerk, Carolyn Sue Rogers, and sentenced to death.

Their sentences were reduced to life in prison in 1977 after U.S. Supreme Court rulings related to capital punishment and Roberts was released on parole in 2008.

United States News

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally...

Associated Press

Contenders in key Wisconsin Senate race come out swinging after primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin are wasting no time going after one another. Hovde easily captured the GOP nomination on Tuesday, officially setting the field in Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race. The seat in battleground Wisconsin is seen as essential for Democrats, who know they must […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘No concrete leads’ in search for escaped inmate convicted of murder, North Carolina sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 24 hours after a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport van, the local sheriff said Wednesday that they have “no concrete leads” on his whereabouts. Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - People buy groceries at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing, but grocery prices are still high — up 21%, on average, since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. Unlike some other items, you can’t just […]

1 hour ago

Attorney Sean Walton and Ta’Kiya Young's grandmother Nadine Young react after an Ohio police offi...

Associated Press

Officer due in court on murder charges in shooting of pregnant Black woman accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer will be in court Wednesday to face charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting. Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Young and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Turnout in Wisconsin election tops 26%, highest in 60 years for fall primary in presidential year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s election Tuesday was the highest in 60 years for a presidential year partisan primary, with over 26% of the state’s voting-age population casting ballots, based on unofficial results. The election was marked by voters rejecting two constitutional amendments that sought to limit the governor’s power to spend money […]

2 hours ago

People shop at a grocery store in Brooklyn on July 11, 2024 in New York City. Year-over-year inflat...

Associated Press

US inflation slowed again in July, clearing way for Fed to begin cutting interest rates

Year-over-year inflation reached its lowest level in more than three years in July, setting up the Federal Reserve for an interest rate cut in September.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate