Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

After a stroke, this musician found his singing voice again with help from a special choir

Aug 14, 2024, 7:11 AM

Ron Spitzer, stroke survivor, rests at home on Monday, July 15, 2024, in New York. In the 1980s and...

Ron Spitzer, stroke survivor, rests at home on Monday, July 15, 2024, in New York. In the 1980s and ’90s, h played bass and drums in rock bands, but a stroke in 2009 put Spitzer in a wheelchair, his voice a whisper. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


In the 1980s and ’90s, Ron Spitzer played bass and drums in rock bands — Tot Rocket and the Twins, Western Eyes and Band of Susans. He sang and wrote songs, toured the country and recorded albums. When the bands broke up, he continued to make music with friends.

But a stroke in 2009 put Spitzer in a wheelchair, partially paralyzing his left arm and leg. He gave away his drum kit. His bass sat untouched. His voice was a whisper.

Now music is part of his healing. Spitzer sings each week in a choir for people recovering from stroke at the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

“I’ve found my voice, quite literally,” Spitzer said.

Scientists are studying the potential benefits of music for people with dementia, traumatic brain injuries, Parkinson’s disease and stroke. Music lights up multiple regions of the brain, strengthening neural connections between areas that govern language, memories, emotions and movement.

And music seems to increase levels of a specific protein in the brain that’s important for making new connections between neurons, said Dr. Preeti Raghavan, a stroke rehabilitation expert at Johns Hopkins Medicine and volunteer for the American Stroke Association.

“It increases the possibility that the brain will rewire,” Raghavan said.

Choirs like the one at Mount Sinai offer the hope of healing through music while also providing camaraderie, a place where stroke survivors don’t have to explain their limitations.

“We’re all part of the same tribe,” Spitzer said.

Strokes often damage cells in the brain’s left-hemisphere language center, leaving survivors with difficulty retrieving words, a condition called aphasia. Yet the ability to sing fluently can remain, said Jessica Hariwijaya, a research fellow at Mount Sinai who is studying the stroke choir.

Singing can help stroke survivors improve their ability to speak. The National Aphasia Society maintains a list of music and arts programs, including choirs that meet online, for people with the condition.

Spitzer’s stroke damaged the right side of his brain, which some scientists identify as important for processing musical pitch patterns. He lost the ability to sing familiar music. Once, a Beatles song came on the radio and he tried to sing along but the tune was gone from his mind. He called it an “out-of-body experience.”

“It was like, ‘This isn’t me,’” he said

Rigorous research is in its early days, with the National Institutes of Health supporting studies on how music works in the brain and how it might be used to treat symptoms of various conditions.

That level of research will be important for music therapy to be more widely reimbursed by health insurers, Raghavan said.

The Mount Sinai study will gauge how participation in the choir affects speech and mood, as researchers compare 20 patients randomly assigned to choir therapy with 20 patients receiving standard care. The study also will measure the effects on the patients’ caregivers who participate in the choir.

Now 68, Spitzer has completed other rehabilitation programs that helped him regain physical skills. He walks with a cane, can yell like any New Yorker and has recovered his singing voice.

“I attribute a good amount of this recovery to the stroke choir,” he said. “For me, just getting back to being able to sing a tune was very invigorating.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

FILE - Glynn Simmons reacts as Judge Amy Palumbo approves his "actual innocence" claim during a hea...

Associated Press

A city in Oklahoma agrees to pay more than $7 million to an exonerated former death row inmate

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma city has agreed to pay more than $7 million to a former death row inmate who was exonerated after nearly 50 years in prison, making him the longest-serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime. The Edmond City Council voted without comment on Monday to settle the lawsuit […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks at former President Donald Trump's rally...

Associated Press

Contenders in key Wisconsin Senate race come out swinging after primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin are wasting no time going after one another. Hovde easily captured the GOP nomination on Tuesday, officially setting the field in Wisconsin’s closely watched Senate race. The seat in battleground Wisconsin is seen as essential for Democrats, who know they must […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

‘No concrete leads’ in search for escaped inmate convicted of murder, North Carolina sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than 24 hours after a prisoner serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a transport van, the local sheriff said Wednesday that they have “no concrete leads” on his whereabouts. Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the van on Tuesday as it arrived at the UNC Gastroenterology hospital in Hillsborough, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - People buy groceries at a Walmart Superstore in Secaucus, New Jersey, July 11, 2024. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Groceries are expensive, but they don’t have to break the bank. Here are some tips to save

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve noticed that you’re paying more than before for the same amount of groceries, you’re not the only one. Inflation is easing, but grocery prices are still high — up 21%, on average, since inflation started to surge more than three years ago. Unlike some other items, you can’t just […]

1 hour ago

Attorney Sean Walton and Ta’Kiya Young's grandmother Nadine Young react after an Ohio police offi...

Associated Press

Officer due in court on murder charges in shooting of pregnant Black woman accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer will be in court Wednesday to face charges in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a pregnant Black mother who was killed after being accused of shoplifting. Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the death of Young and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Turnout in Wisconsin election tops 26%, highest in 60 years for fall primary in presidential year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s election Tuesday was the highest in 60 years for a presidential year partisan primary, with over 26% of the state’s voting-age population casting ballots, based on unofficial results. The election was marked by voters rejecting two constitutional amendments that sought to limit the governor’s power to spend money […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

After a stroke, this musician found his singing voice again with help from a special choir