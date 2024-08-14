Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler Public Library system buying bookmobile to expand access to services

Aug 14, 2024, 10:00 AM

The Chandler Public Library is buying a bookmobile to serve as its fifth branch. (Facebook File Photo/Chandler Public Library)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The Chandler Public Library system is taking its show on the road.

The East Valley suburb is buying a bookmobile to deliver programs and circulate materials to the community, essentially serving as a fifth library branch.

Funding for the vehicle comes from nonprofit organization Friends of Chandler Public Library and a $500,000 gift designated for library technology enhancements from Intel.

The Chandler City Council approved the purchase in November 2023. Existing library employees will staff the vehicle.

Farber Specialty Vehicles is expected to deliver the bookmobile in 2025.

What does Friends of Chandler Public Library do?

Friends of Chandler Public Library has been supporting the city’s libraries since 1982, raising money through donations, corporate sponsorships and used book sales.

RELATED STORIES

The group recently approved a $240,000 investment for the 2024-25 fiscal year, including $135,000 designated for the bookmobile.

In addition to the mobile library, the funding will support a variety of on-site programs, services, digital resources and outreach initiatives over the coming year.

That includes adult literacy classes, early childhood reading programs and a speaker series. In addition, cardholders will be able to use LinkedIn Learning, a job training and professional development platform, for free.

“The Friends have committed a very generous amount to support ongoing programming at Chandler libraries. This gift will empower librarians and staff to continue providing engaging and innovative initiatives that enhance the quality of life and advance learning opportunities to community residents,” Tara Anglin, Chandler Public Library community engagement program manager, said in a press release Tuesday.

