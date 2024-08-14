Phoenix collision between motorcycle and vehicle kills 1...

Close
Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Phoenix

Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 AM

A man died on Aug. 13, 2024, after a Phoenix collision between a motorcycle and vehicle, police said. (Unsplash Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died on Tuesday afternoon after a Phoenix collision between a motorcycle and vehicle, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said 60-year-old Parris Frazier was found suffering from critical injuries after the crash in the area of Ninth Street and East Bell Road around 1:15 p.m.

Frazier was pronounced death at the scene.

What happened before Phoenix collision between motorcycle, vehicle?

Police said the crash occurred when a man driving a Nissan Altima failed to yield when turning left from Bell Road onto Ninth Street.

The car was struck by the Harley Davidson motorcycle Frazier was riding, police said.

The Nissan driver was not injured by the crash and stay on the scene.

No further details were released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

