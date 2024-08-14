Close
4 injured in shooting at Virginia State University, and police have multiple suspects

Aug 14, 2024

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A shooting injured four people at Virginia State University early Wednesday, police said. Charges are pending against multiple suspects, and there was no further threat to the community, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the university south of Richmond around 12:30 a.m. and found four people who were shot, Chesterfield County Police said in a news release. All four were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

None of the victims or suspects are enrolled for the fall semester, according to university spokesperson Gwen Williams Dandridge. Classes start next week, but freshmen and student leaders are already on campus this week, she said.

County and university police are investigating. No officers discharged firearms, police said.

The university enrolls about 4,000 students, according to its website.

